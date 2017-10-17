Hallowed Be Thy Name: Part 1 – El Shaddai

In recent days, seeking to pray more effectively, I have been asking the Lord to teach me His Name.

Think of what is attached to the Name. In the 10 Commandments, we are commanded to never take His Name lightly. In Pslam 91:14 we read, “I will protect him for he acknowledges (or has known) My Name.”

#1 – El Shaddai

All-Sufficient One, Lord God Almighty

Use in the Bible: In the Old Testament El Shaddai occurs 7 times. El Shaddai is first used in Gen 17:1.

Meaning and Derivation: El is another name that is translated as “God” and can be used in conjunction with other words to designate various aspects of God’s character. Another word much like Shaddai, and from which many believe it derived, is shad meaning “breast” in Hebrew (some other scholars believe that the name is derived from an Akkadian word Šadu, meaning “mountain,” suggesting strength and power). This refers to God completely nourishing, satisfying, and supplying His people with all their needs as a mother would her child. Connected with the word for God, El, this denotes a God who freely gives nourishment and blessing, He is our sustainer.

Our Father who art in Heaven,

hallowed be thy Name (El Shaddai)

The descriptive covenant names of God in this series:

El Shaddai (Lord God Almighty) El Elyon (The Most High God) Adonai (Lord, Master) Yahweh (Lord, Jehovah) Jehovah Nissi (The Lord My Banner) Jehovah-Raah (The Lord My Shepherd) Jehovah Rapha (The Lord That Heals) Jehovah Shammah (The Lord Is There) Jehovah Tsidkenu (The Lord Our Righteousness) Jehovah Mekoddishkem (The Lord Who Sanctifies You) El Olam (The Everlasting God) Elohim (God) Qanna (Jealous) Jehovah Jireh (The Lord Will Provide) Jehovah Shalom (The Lord Is Peace) Jehovah Sabaoth (The Lord of Hosts)

Taken from the Blue Letter Bible: https://www.blueletterbible.org/study/misc/name_god.cfm

