Former ISIS Child Soldier Defects And Speaks Out

Posted on October 17, 2017 by | 4 Comments

Assbak youth escapes and tells all.

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Islamic State/ISIS/ISIL and tagged , . Bookmark the permalink.

4 responses to “Former ISIS Child Soldier Defects And Speaks Out

  1. MomOfIV | October 17, 2017 at 4:12 pm | Reply

    over-hyped, murderous, illiterate, inbred, thug satanists who are backed by over-hyped, murderous, inbred, thug satanic bankers…

    Liked by 1 person

    • Auntie Lulu | October 17, 2017 at 5:16 pm | Reply

      Amen to that! For sure the evil banksters and people like Soros, and the New World Order play a part in the insanity we witness in and around Syria.

      Like

  2. Auntie Lulu | October 17, 2017 at 5:14 pm | Reply

    TD . . . . . Thank you for sharing this poignant clip, I feel as though perhaps there is hope for SOME OF THE YOUNG MEN who were associated with ISIS. It is easy to believe that NONE of them will forsake Jihad and see that all this murder and beheadings have no part in a sane person’s life. God Bless you for bringing us this particular story.

    Like

  3. dkolb2010 | October 17, 2017 at 5:22 pm | Reply

    As I watched, I could not help but to think if this guy saw ISIS as only a problem or if he ever looked at Quran’s teachings?

    Like

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s