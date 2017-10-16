Hillary Clinton fell ‘running down stairs’, breaks toe

Brooke Singman reports for Fox News that yesterday, Oct. 15, 2017, while on her book tour in the UK, Hillary Clinton “apparently fell and injured her foot,” which led to her canceling or delaying interviews with British journalists before she resurfaced on a BBC program with her right foot in a cast.
Singman writes: “As with previous Clinton health scares, the details are a bit unclear.”
Hillary’s spokesman initially said she “twisted her ankle.” He tweeted a picture of Clinton wearing a special boot during an appearance on the BBC’s “Graham Norton Show.”
But according to the Daily Mail, Hillary gave an entirely different account. She said she broke her toe “running down the stairs” in heels and falling backward.
Born on October 26, 1947, Hillary will be 70 years old in ten days. No 70-year-old runs down stairs, heels or no heels. Certainly not 70-year-old Hillary Clinton who, during the presidential campaign last year, could barely walk or stand without being propped up.
Remember this?
And this?
Or this?
How about this, on September 11, 2016?
Do you know how you can tell if Hillary’s lying?
Answer: Whenever she opens her mouth.
That woman can’t tell the truth even if it’s about a simple thing like whether she’d brushed her teeth this morning.
According to Hannity.com, Hillary “is currently receiving medical attention, and is expected to receive an x-ray” this afternoon “to determine if she should continue her book tour or cancel all future events.”
H/t MomOfIV and Will Shanley
~Eowyn
Her new name is head plant. What a woeful so sot.
P.S. great images, but she would do the world a great service by doing a head plant into a shallow grave, fill it with pigs like her, bury them all alive.
That would be a huge insult to the pigs
The miserable bitch should have landed on her head.
John . . . . . More better that she should have fallen and broken her neck. Then at least we might be free of her.
This sack of pig dung is so hard to put down. Hope she gets buried head down in case she wants out she’ll go deeper in the grave.
Uh, lemme tell ya, I’m one year older than my old high school chum and Goldwater Girl, Hillary, and I do run down the stairs occasionally. I have had a broken toe, and you just wrap it, you don’t put it in a special boot or cast. This woman lies so easily, that Dr. Eowyn is right, she’d lie about brushing her teeth. There is nothing, and I do mean nothing, that comes out of this woman’s mouth that is honest or honorable. She is demonically evil, to the very core. She was bad news in high school, and has become progressively and exponentially more evil and vile as time has gone on. Despicable doesn’t begin to describe her, there aren’t enough adjectives to tell you what this woman really is…
Yah but except for that she’s a nice little slutty pig.
Funny toes. (Mine, too, but I don’t wear stupid shoes.)
Those shoes are supposed to expose the (sexy?) cleavages between toes.
C’mon.
I wish she’d broken her mouth instead of a toe. Her jaws could’ve been wired for six months. Shame.
looks like they had to break her toes just to fit them into those shoes…ouch!
by the way, how do you break a toe falling backwards?
Tom Horn put out an article last month, that involves Jack Parsons, L. Ron Hubbard, “Babalon Working” , and the Scarlet Woman named Hilarion.
http://skywatchtv.com/2017/09/05/saboteurs-part-10-high-strangeness-hilarion-babalon-working/
Could it be?
She probably broke her toe by kicking Slick Willie in the ass for causing another bimbo eruption.
1 lie leads to the next and the next and the next…….
she can lo longer tell the difference
in her mind, what ever she says is the truth… at that moment
I believe Hillary Clinton breaking her toe is prophetic. The Clinton Machine is broken. Hillary Clinton is not able to stand or not able to stand on her lies anymore. The toe is very small compared to the rest of the body, but because of her broken toe, she is not able to withstand the coming storm: which means some seemingly small detail that she may have overlooked will bring her down– she may eventually spend time in prison.
I am guessing it was her big toe. The big toe does have some significance in the Bible.
Leviticus 14: 28: “The priest shall then put some of the oil that is in his palm on the lobe of the right ear of the one to be cleansed, and on the thumb of his right hand and on the big toe of his right foot, on the place of the blood of the guilt offering.”
Judges 1: 6: “But Adoni-bezek fled; and they pursued him and caught him and cut off his thumbs and big toes.”
In ancient Israel, to cut off the thumbs and big toes was punishment or part of passing judgment on someone. Here is the entire passage:
Judges 1: 5-7: “And they found Adoni-bezek in Bezek: and they fought against him, and they slew the Canaanites and the Perizzites. But Adoni-bezek fled; and they pursued after him, and caught him, and cut off his thumbs and his great toes. And Adoni-bezek said, Threescore and ten kings, having their thumbs and their great toes cut off, gathered their meat under my table: as I have done, so God hath requited me. And they brought him to Jerusalem, and there he died.”
How many people have had their thumbs and toes cut off (as it were) by the Clinton Machine? “So God hath requited me.”
Payback is hell.
I suspect she is simply lying in order to get out of her scheduled interviews. Maybe she doesn’t want to risk being asked about some difficult current events, or maybe she is having medical issues once again. She is just trying to save face, if possible. IMHO 😎
A broken toe is painful as hell,but shouldn’t stop a person from working. Last toe I broke was when a truck ran over the side of my foot at work;I taped it to the toe next to it and went back to work. (Didn’t WANT to,but the bills have to be paid.) Lesson learned-wear steel toe boots at work. Now I wear ’em whenever I’m not sleeping,because you never know when you’ll need to “jump and run”.
I have friends in the UK and they are absolutely TICKED OFF to the max, that this worthless piece of human garbage is in their country. Well… except for the liberals there, who worship anyone and anything to do with globalism, the UN, the EU and all those other nasty organizations. It’s too bad she didn’t fall down and break her …. well…. we’ll let you make up your own mind as to what she needs broken.
Seizure, possession, kicked something solid, etc.
