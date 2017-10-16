Good business practice: More gun control measures proposed for Illinois

Just another “feel good” proposal that will do absolutely NOTHING to address Chiraq’s gang and gun violence.

From MyFoxChicago: At least two gun control measures could be addressed in the upcoming veto session of the Illinois General Assembly.

The proposed measures come as reaction continues to the mass shooting in Las Vegas that left 58 people dead and more than 500 wounded, The (Springfield) State Journal-Register reported.

The legislation introduced by Rep. Martin Moylan, a Des Plaines Democrat, would ban the sale of assault weapons, large-caliber rifles, bump stocks that allow rapid firing of weapons and large-capacity magazines, which are described in the bill as holding 10 or more rounds of ammunition.

Moylan has previously proposed similar measures, but they haven’t passed the legislature. He thinks circumstances may change since it was discovered that Las Vegas shooter, Stephen Paddock, had reserved hotel rooms in Chicago overlooking the Lollapalooza music festival last summer. Paddock didn’t use the rooms.

“I’m passionate about it this time because of the events that happened in Las Vegas,” Moylan said. “Especially since the guy was scoping out a Chicago site, I think this bears a lot of weight on it. I would hope I get a lot of support, both on Republicans and Democrats.”

Rep. Kathleen Willis, a Democrat from Addison, has also proposed a measure. Her proposed bill* would create state licensing of gun dealers in Illinois.

*I tried to find more about this “state licensing” bill yet couldn’t locate anything more than proposed in this story. No doubt it will involve more bureaucratic and prohibitive actions that will do nothing to stop Chiraq’s gang and gun violence.

“This bill is something that has been worked on for 15 years,” Willis said. “I don’t think that it is definitely tied to the Las Vegas shootings. I think this is a good business practice bill.”

She said 16 states already require a state license for gun dealers in addition to a federal license.

Legislators are expected to meet in Springfield for the session starting Oct. 24.

DCG

