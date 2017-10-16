Corporate donors to Resist Trump movement & Antifa domestic terrorists

Joe obtained unredacted 2015 tax forms showing the hidden donors to a prominent anti-Trump “resistance” organization, the Washington, D.C.-based Center for Community Change Action (CCCA).

CCCA does not reveal its donors. The organization has been involved in direct action against President Donald Trump and Republicans before and after last November’s elections. CCAA members sit on the boards of other prominent liberal activist groups.

The tax form obtained by Washington Beacon shows that Center for Community Change Action appears to rely heavily on a few major liberal foundations, organizations, and unions:

(1) The three largest donors are:

W.K. Kellogg Foundation, the source of CCCA's largest contribution of $3 million. The foundation was created by Will Kellogg, the food manufacturer and founder of Kellogg Company.

Ford Foundation donated $2.35 million to CCCA. Created by the founders of the Ford Motor Company, the Ford Foundation is no longer connected to the Ford Motor Company but, inexplicably, retains the Ford name.

George Soros' Open Society Foundation gave $1.75 million.

(2) Other donors include:

California Endowment, $524,500.

Marquerite Casey Foundation, $515,000.

Fidelity Charitable Gift, $505,100 (Fidelity itself did not donate, this figure reflects private individuals who used the company as a charitable vehicle for their own donations — whatever that means. A representative from Fidelity Charitable said the donations do not represent the views or endorsement of Fidelity Charitable or Fidelity Investments.)

, $505,100 (Fidelity itself did not donate, this figure reflects private individuals who used the company as a charitable vehicle for their own donations — whatever that means. A representative from Fidelity Charitable said the donations do not represent the views or endorsement of Fidelity Charitable or Fidelity Investments.) National Immigration Law Center, $316,000.

(3) Donors to CCCA’s “social welfare” (c)(4) arm:

Every Citizen Counts, a nonprofit that was created by allies of Hillary Clinton to mobilize Latino and African-American voters, donated $1.75 million.

Soros' Open Society Policy Center, $1.475 million.

Sixteen Thirty Fund, $610,000.

Center for Community Change, $150,000.

Services Employees International Union (SEIU), $150,000.

Atlantic Philanthropies, $75,000.

, $75,000. Tides Foundation, the largest liberal donor-advised network, donated $50,000.

Members of the anti-Trump CCCA also sit on the advisory boards of other prominent liberal and “resistance” organizations. Some examples:

Deepak Bhargava, CCCA's executive director, sits on the advisory board of George Soros's Open Society Foundation.

Charlene Sinclair, CCCNA's director of reinvestment, sits on the board of directors of the Emergent Fund, which is aimed at pushing back against "immediate threats" to "immigrants, women, Muslim and Arab-American communities, black people, LGBTQ communities, and all people of color" — whatever that means. The fund consists of the Solidaire Network, the Threshold Foundation, and the Woman's Donor Network. The Emergent Fund's advisory board of members of prominent liberal organizations decides what organizations receive money from the group. Emergent Fund grants range from $10,000 to $50,000. Grant recipients include: Black Lives Matter. Center for Media Justice that was created to "organize the most under-represented communities in a national movement for media rights". Muslim Anti-Racism Collaborative. United We Dream, the largest immigrant youth-led organization in the United States which is behind "sanctuary campus" anti-Trump protests across the country to protect undocumented students. United We Dream was joined by CCCA in nationwide immigration protests leading up to Trump's inauguration.

, CCCNA’s director of reinvestment, sits on the board of directors of the , which is aimed at pushing back against “immediate threats” to “immigrants, women, Muslim and Arab-American communities, black people, LGBTQ communities, and all people of color” — whatever that means. The fund consists of the Solidaire Network, the Threshold Foundation, and the Woman’s Donor Network. The Emergent Fund’s advisory board of members of prominent liberal organizations decides what organizations receive money from the group. range from $10,000 to $50,000. Grant include:

And the worst corporate donor to the Resist Trump movement?

Mozilla, the creator of the Firefox web browser.

The company has a program called Mozilla Open Source Support (MOSS). On October 3, 2017, Mozilla announced that one of the MOSS awards is $100,000 to RiseUp, “a coordination platform used by activists across the political spectrum, to improve the security of their email service”.

RiseUp is a self-described “anti-capitalist” email server used by Antifa groups, as explained by the video below.

In an April 2016 FBI/DHS joint confidential report, the Obama administration designated Antifa as “domestic terrorists”.

That means Mozilla is actually funding and enabling domestic terrorists to email each other.

