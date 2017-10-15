This is Hollyweird: Actress Bella Thorne wears porn-covered jumpsuit on red carpet

Posted on October 15, 2017 by | 4 Comments

belle thorne

With all the sexual harassment scandals coming out of Hollywood, is it really good timing to wear an outfit with pictures of pornographic posters and your breasts so exposed? Bella Thorne must be missing a sensitivity chip.

From NY Post: By now, it’s clear that Bella Thorne​ isn’t afraid to embrace racy looks, from her Instagram posts to her latest GQ Mexico editorial.

More recently, the 20-year-old actress even managed to put a sexy spin on one of the season’s hottest trends: a pant suit.

The sultry starlet donned her graphic two-piece to the LA premiere of her new Netflix movie “The Babysitter” on Wednesday. From a distance, the braless ensemble’s print echoed vintage newspaper or comic book clippings.

On closer inspection, though, one sees that its black-and-white pattern was made from retro porno posters, emblazoned accordingly with such phrases as “Massive T - ts,” “Whores!” “Nasty & Horny Sluts” and “Free Sex.”

No one ever said Hollywood was known for having any sense of decency or standards.

DCG

4 responses to “This is Hollyweird: Actress Bella Thorne wears porn-covered jumpsuit on red carpet

  1. True George | October 15, 2017 at 7:41 am | Reply

    They wonder why when someone grabs them by the pu**y

    Like

  2. JCscuba | October 15, 2017 at 8:08 am | Reply

    She epitomizes the words on her outfit. Who is she but a confused 18-year-old lesbian?

    Like

  3. JCscuba | October 15, 2017 at 8:10 am | Reply

    Ah, what does she do for a living? She stands in one place letting people take her picture. Boring!

    Like

  4. Zigggy | October 15, 2017 at 8:48 am | Reply

    Starving for attention, good or bad.

    Like

