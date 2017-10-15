This is Hollyweird: Actress Bella Thorne wears porn-covered jumpsuit on red carpet

With all the sexual harassment scandals coming out of Hollywood, is it really good timing to wear an outfit with pictures of pornographic posters and your breasts so exposed? Bella Thorne must be missing a sensitivity chip.

From NY Post: By now, it’s clear that Bella Thorne​ isn’t afraid to embrace racy looks, from her Instagram posts to her latest GQ Mexico editorial.

More recently, the 20-year-old actress even managed to put a sexy spin on one of the season’s hottest trends: a pant suit.

The sultry starlet donned her graphic two-piece to the LA premiere of her new Netflix movie “The Babysitter” on Wednesday. From a distance, the braless ensemble’s print echoed vintage newspaper or comic book clippings.

On closer inspection, though, one sees that its black-and-white pattern was made from retro porno posters, emblazoned accordingly with such phrases as “Massive T - ts,” “Whores!” “Nasty & Horny Sluts” and “Free Sex.”

No one ever said Hollywood was known for having any sense of decency or standards.



