Sunday Devotional: The wedding feast invitation

Matthew 22:1-10

Jesus again in reply

spoke to the chief priests and elders of the people

in parables, saying,

“The kingdom of heaven may be likened to a king

who gave a wedding feast for his son.

He dispatched his servants

to summon the invited guests to the feast,

but they refused to come.

A second time he sent other servants, saying,

‘Tell those invited:

“Behold, I have prepared my banquet,

my calves and fattened cattle are killed,

and everything is ready; come to the feast.”‘

Some ignored the invitation and went away,

one to his farm, another to his business.

The rest laid hold of his servants,

mistreated them, and killed them.

The king was enraged and sent his troops,

destroyed those murderers, and burned their city.

Then he said to his servants, ‘The feast is ready,

but those who were invited were not worthy to come.

Go out, therefore, into the main roads

and invite to the feast whomever you find.’

The servants went out into the streets

and gathered all they found, bad and good alike,

and the hall was filled with guests.”

Today’s reading continues the theme of last Sunday — of God’s warning to the people of Israel that if they reject His Son, God would make a new covenant with other peoples, i.e., Gentiles. As Matthew 21:43 puts it:

“Therefore, I say to you,

the kingdom of God will be taken away from you

and given to a people that will produce its fruit.”

And, “In speaking of a new covenant, He makes the first one obsolete.” Hebrews 8:13) For “God shows no partiality. Rather, in every nation whoever fears him and acts uprightly is acceptable to him.” (Acts 10:35)

Jesus again and again warned “the chief priests and elders of the [Jewish] people” of the dire consequences of rejecting Him, to the end of torturing and killing Him. But they refused to heed His warnings.

How their spurning of Him must hurt . . . .

And the last warning to the Jews — that they can’t worship Yahweh by separating the Son from the Father, and that the Father would not tolerate the rejection of His only Son:

“Whoever hates me also hates my Father.” –John 15:23

And to think Pope Francis actually concealed the cross by stuffing it into his fascia or waist sash, so as not to offend Jews:

As with the Jewish élites, God also warns us when we go astray.

Not once, but again and again.

We just have to listen — to that still small voice we call our “conscience” . . . .

May the peace and love of our Lord Jesus Christ be with you,

~Eowyn

