Jimmy Kimmel says good riddance to losing 30% of Republican viewers

Definition of “good riddance” or “riddance”: Relief or deliverance from being rid of something undesirable.

Attention, Republicans!

Jimmy Kimmel doesn’t care if you watch his ABC late-night talk show, “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”. In fact, he’s glad to be rid of you.

So you’d be a fool to watch his show.

Naomi Lim reports for Washington Examiner, Oct. 15, 2017, that Kimmel told CBS’ Sunday Morning that because of his on-air rants about healthcare and gun control, his show is losing Republican viewers. He said:

“Three years ago, I was equally liked by Republicans and Democrats. And then Republican numbers went way down, like 30 percent, or whatever. And you know, as a talk show host, that’s not ideal but I would do it again in a heartbeat.“

When conservative critics like Ben Shapiro slam him for parading as a “moral arbiter,” Kimmel told CBS:

“I’m not. I mean, I agree with him. I’m nobody’s moral arbiter. You don’t have to watch the show. You don’t have to listen to what I say.”

Then Kimmel defiantly added that while he preferred that everyone with a television watch his show:

“But if they’re so turned off by my opinion on healthcare and gun violence then, I don’t know, I probably wouldn’t want to have a conversation with them anyway. Not good riddance, but riddance.“

Kimmel earned both high praise and sharp rebukes for his foray into the healthcare debate in September, an issue that he insists is important to him because his six-month-old son Billy was born with a rare congenital heart defect. Kimmel’s portrayal of his son as a victim of President Trump’s efforts to reform/repeal Obamacare is puzzling, given the fact that with an annual salary of $10 million and an estimated net worth of $35 million, Kimmel easily can afford his son’s healthcare costs under whatever health care system.

Kimmel also garnered similarly polarized reactions when he choked up during a monologue imploring Congress to act on gun control in the wake of the October 1 Las Vegas shooting massacre.

See also “Jimmy Kimmel to woman: Put your mouth to what’s in my pants”:

~Eowyn

Advertisements