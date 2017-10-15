2017 Darwin Award: Woman killed sticking her naked torso out of moving car

The Darwin Awards are a tongue-in-cheek honor, originating in Usenet newsgroup discussions around 1985. The award is conferred on individuals for their contribution to human evolution by selecting themselves out of the gene pool via stupid behaviors that lead to their death.

Although there are still 2½ months left in 2017, my nominee for the 2017 Darwin Award is a Russian woman named Natalia Borbina.

Natalia Borbina, 37, from Moscow, Russia, and her friend, Ivanna Boirachuk, 32, from Ukraine, were vacationing in the Dominican Republic.

On Oct. 10, 2017, the two women were en route to Punta Cana airport in a red KIA Picanto, with Boirachuk driving, while Borbina rode in the front passenger seat, with her bikini top off.

At around 4:00 p.m., Borbina hoisted herself out of the car window to show off her breasts as her friend recorded her on video.

Almost immediately, her head struck a street sign.

Rushed to a nearby hospital, within hours she died from severe head trauma.

Borbina left behind two young children.

Punta Cana police arrested Boirachuk for driving under the influence of alcohol. (Source)

One response to “2017 Darwin Award: Woman killed sticking her naked torso out of moving car

  1. Auntie Lulu | October 15, 2017 at 2:40 pm | Reply

    Would this nut job act like this at home in Russia? No they save up this heathen behavior for vacation time in a poor under-developed country! Thank goodness she will no longer be adding to the gene pool.

    Like

