Unfunny comedian George Lopez booed off stage for Trump jokes

“The smallest worm will turn being trodden on.”
-William Shakespeare, Henry VI
Call it the worm turning, or the tide changing.
But something has changed.
Mara Siegler reports for Page Six, Oct. 14, 2017, that the rabid leftist so-called comic George Lopez was booed off stage at a gala for juvenile diabetes in Denver last week, over an anti-Donald Trump routine that fell flat with the crowd.
The gala was the Carousel Ball, a fundraiser to benefit the Barbara Davis Center for Diabetes, where tables sold from from $5,000 to $100,000.
An attendee at the event recounted what happened:
“George [Lopez] was asked nicely to stop making Trump jokes by a man in front row [Maffei] who just donated $250K. But George doesn’t, continues. Gets booed.”
The flap began when Greg Maffei, a Trump supporter who had donated $250,000 to the diabetes cause, asked Lopez to cool it with the anti-Trump jokes.
Note: Greg Maffei, a Republican, is the president and chief executive officer of Liberty Media and the chairman of Live Nation Entertainment, Sirius XM and TripAdvisor. He is the chairman emeritus of Starz and Expedia, as well as the former chief financial officer of Oracle and Microsoft.
Lopez responded to Maffei’s request with a double insult:
“Thank you for changing my opinion on old white men, but it doesn’t change the way I feel about orange men.”
Note: “Old white man” Greg Maffei is 57 years old, only one year older than George Lopez.
Sensing the audience turn, Lopez tried to recover by feigning an apology that contained yet another insult:
“Listen, it’s about the kids . . . I apologize for bringing politics to an event. This is America — it still is. So I apologize to your white privilege.”
Lopez then told a joke about Trump’s proposed border wall with Mexico:
“I guess you can get some Mexicans to do it cheaper and they wouldn’t crush the tunnels underneath.”
When the audience did not respond well, Lopez insulted the audience, calling them “El Chapo people” — a reference to the Mexican drug kingpin who has used tunnels to evade authorities.
Lopez then announced a video segment, but he did not return to the stage, and a local newscaster took over the hosting duties.
TV host Chris Parente posted on Twitter:
“big controversy: host of HUGE charity #CarouselBall, @georgelopez, makes political comments about Trump, drops f-bomb and is escorted out.”
Why the charity ball invited George Lopez to perform in the first place is baffling because I had never found him to be funny.
~Eowyn
I am SO EFFING TIRED of hearing about the myth of white privilege. Get a new line already.
White privilege is having ancestors who wanted their progeny to have a better life than they did. To this end we created they greatest nation the world has ever known.
Let them have their jealousy and bitterness, we on the other hand will continue the true American dream.
white privilege is no myth….
Exactly, how did they expect Ole Jorge to act? He wasn’t funny even when he was considered funny, about a cultural lifetime ago.
This guy’s whole schtick is racist. He had a TV show once where they had a token white woman that all the Mexicans called dirty names. They thought that was “funny”.
If he doesn’t like its here, what’s he doing here? Whoever organized this event must have their head up their derrière. He’d do better at a “La Raza” meeting.
Good question, what’s he doing here? Like many of the Hollyweird hypocrites, Lopez said he would leave the country if Trump was elected.
Like the other celebrity liars, he remains. And he is still a bigot.
Who is the nitwit that hired him? This guy was always an angry moron. I think his last funny line was back in his twenties. Wasn’t he the one that said (in his broken Engish type banter), “I bean to Chihuahua. Ain’t no damned dogs dere!”? That was the height of his comedy.
People don’t understand that Trump has supporters as far as the show is concerned Lopez should know his audience
