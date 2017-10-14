The downfall of Hollyweird stars: ER actress calls out George Clooney, producer in misconduct claim

Call ‘em all out girls! Burn it down!
From NY Post: A former “ER” actress claims that she was sexually and racially harassed daily on set — and George Clooney helped “blacklist” her from Hollywood when she complained.
“Clooney helped blacklist me when I spoke up abt harassment on ER.’women who dont play the game lose career’I did,” tweeted Vanessa Marquez, who played a nurse on the show’s first three seasons.
She accused actor Eriq La Salle and a crew member of being “p—sy grabbers” and said racial abuse about her Mexican heritage came from “Anthony,Noah,Julianna,” referring to cast members Anthony Edwards, Noah Wyle, and Julianna Margulies.
Marquez said she complained to executive producer John Wells. “Wells was the boss&I 1st reported it to him.His 1st question:Did George do something to u,” she tweeted.
Marquez has appeared in a handful of short films and TV movies since the 1990s, according to her IMDb page. In 2005, she discussed her shopping addiction on the A&E reality show “Intervention.”
Her accusations came after Clooney denounced producer Harvey Weinstein for sexual assault, describing his alleged actions as “indefensible” but saying he had no idea what the movie mogul was up to behind closed doors.”
Clooney denies that he had any part in “blacklisting” the actress with whom he worked on the television series ER after she complained of racial and sexual harassment.
From Breitbart:
“I had no idea Vanessa was blacklisted. I take her at her word,” Clooney said of actress Vanessa Marquez’s explosive claims.
“I was not a writer or a producer or a director on that show. I had nothing to do with casting. I was an actor and only an actor. If she was told I was involved in any decision about her career then she was lied to. The fact that I couldn’t affect her career is only surpassed by the fact that I wouldn’t. “
And thus we have another “He said, she said” scenario.
Notice what Clooney didn’t say: he only addressed the blacklist claim. He said nothing about her sexual and racist harassment claims that occurred on set. He’s got a good lawyer after all…
“They all” portray Georgie Clooney as Hollywood Prima Dona, George’s mysterious persona hides corpses and skeletons and as the old adage goes “$$$$ talks, bullshit walks” until someone out there pops his cork. Just think who his friends are, speaks volume!
Not buying the bullshit. This is a low-middling-talent actress trying to dogpile her way into the current game. An actor on a new show, as Clooney was a replaceable nobody at the time in question, would have less than zero input into “blackballing” anyone.
Marquez is a loon, likely of her own making; actresses who throw hysterical and paranoid fits don’t get called back by other shows because the first question Producer B asks Producer A, her former employer, is “So, what’s her story?”
When A, in this case John Wells, relates that she claimed sexual harassment and paranoid collusions claims, all unsubstantiated, that’s the kiss of death. There are 10,000 actresses available; once you’re a nutjob, you’re radioactive.
Like she evidently is.
Clooney may have his own other problems related to Weinstein, but none of it has anything to do with what happened on the first three seasons of ER, and anyone who works or worked in the industry for five minutes knows that.
Marquez sounds like a fruitcake, still looking for a belated payday with her “J’accuse!” claims.
