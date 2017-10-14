The downfall of Hollyweird stars: ER actress calls out George Clooney, producer in misconduct claim

Call ‘em all out girls! Burn it down!

From NY Post: A former “ER” actress claims that she was sexually and racially harassed daily on set — and George Clooney helped “blacklist” her from Hollywood when she complained.

“Clooney helped blacklist me when I spoke up abt harassment on ER.’women who dont play the game lose career’I did,” tweeted Vanessa Marquez, who played a nurse on the show’s first three seasons.

She accused actor Eriq La Salle and a crew member of being “p—sy grabbers” and said racial abuse about her Mexican heritage came from “Anthony,Noah,Julianna,” referring to cast members Anthony Edwards, Noah Wyle, and Julianna Margulies.

Marquez said she complained to executive producer John Wells. “Wells was the boss&I 1st reported it to him.His 1st question:Did George do something to u,” she tweeted.

Marquez has appeared in a handful of short films and TV movies since the 1990s, according to her IMDb page. In 2005, she discussed her shopping addiction on the A&E reality show “Intervention.”

Her accusations came after Clooney denounced producer Harvey Weinstein for sexual assault, describing his alleged actions as “indefensible” but saying he had no idea what the movie mogul was up to behind closed doors.”

Clooney denies that he had any part in “blacklisting” the actress with whom he worked on the television series ER after she complained of racial and sexual harassment.

From Breitbart:

“I had no idea Vanessa was blacklisted. I take her at her word,” Clooney said of actress Vanessa Marquez’s explosive claims.

“I was not a writer or a producer or a director on that show. I had nothing to do with casting. I was an actor and only an actor. If she was told I was involved in any decision about her career then she was lied to. The fact that I couldn’t affect her career is only surpassed by the fact that I wouldn’t. “

DCG

Advertisements