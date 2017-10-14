Saturday Funny: Peyton Manning in retirement

Are you sick of the NFL “take-a-knee” hypocrites?

Here’s some comic relief from Peyton Manning!

For those, like I, who are not into football:

Peyton Williams Manning, 41, is a former quarterback who played 18 seasons in the NFL, primarily with the Indianapolis Colts. Considered to be one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time, he led the Colts to 8 division championships, two AFC championships, and one Super Bowl title, and later led the Denver Broncos to a victory in Super Bowl 50.

With a wife and three kids, Manning is a Christian. He said he committed his life to Christ when he was 13 years old, and that “faith has been most important to me ever since.” His priorities ranked in order are “faith, family, friends, and football.” He said he prays every night and before games and that:

“I hope (and pray) I don’t do too many things that displease Him before I get to Heaven myself. I believe, too, that life is much better and freer when you’re committed to God in that way.”

Shortly after beginning his NFL career, Manning started his own charity called the Peyback Foundation to help disadvantaged kids. For his work with this foundation, Manning received the Samuel S. Beard Award for Greatest Public Service by an Individual 35 Years or Under, an award given out annually by Jefferson Awards.

Manning, along with his brother Eli, a New York Giants quarterback, volunteered in the wake of Hurricane Katrina, helping to deliver 30,000 pounds of water, Gatorade, baby formula, diapers, and pillows to the people of New Orleans.

In September 2007, St. Vincent Hospital in Indianapolis renamed its children’s hospital to “Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital at St. Vincent” after Manning and his wife made a donation of an undisclosed amount.

