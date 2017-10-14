Jimmy Kimmel to woman: Put your mouth to what’s in my pants

Over the past month, ABC late-night TV talk show host Jimmy Kimmel has forcefully spoken out on the need for gun control and against President Trump’s efforts to reform/repeal Obamacare.

The Daily Beast points out that Kimmel, however, was noticeably silent on Harvey Weinstein’s sexual molestation and rape of women. Although the New York Times‘ Weinstein exposé was published on Oct. 5, Kimmel and his late-night counterparts Stephen Colbert, Seth Meyers, Jimmy Fallon and James Corden did not cover it until four days later on Oct. 9.

Kimmel defended himself on Good Morning America, saying that “the Harvey Weinstein thing, people like this false equivalence of that’s somehow equivalent to what happened in Las Vegas,” arguing that Weinstein’s alleged assault of dozens of women does not deserve the same attention as the killing of nearly 60 people in Las Vegas. In so doing, Kimmel presented a false either/or choice, because there’s no reason why Kimmel couldn’t have spoken out on both Weinstein and Las Vegas.

Kimmel then said that Weinstein is “not a friend of mine” because “I’m not in the movie business,” which is absurd on its face because of Kimmel’s hosting of the Academy Awards and his friendship with many of the movie stars in Weinstein’s orbit.

The video below of a so-called “comedy sketch” explains Kimmel’s reticence on the subject of Harvey Weinstein.

Transcript:

Kimmel to woman: “I’ve stuffed something in my pants, and you’re allowed to feel around on the outside of the pants. You have 10 seconds to then guess what is in my pants.”

The woman bends down to feel Kimmel’s crotch.

Kimmel: “You should use two hands, two hands.”

To another woman squatting down and groping his crotch: “Maybe it would be easier if you put your mouth on it.”

Later, Kimmel reveals what was in his pants — a zucchini with a rubber band around the top, to simulate a penis.

This is what passes as comedy in America today. What a commentary on “feminism” that there are women so desperate to be on TV that they willingly degrade themselves.

~Eowyn

2 responses to “Jimmy Kimmel to woman: Put your mouth to what’s in my pants

  1. japoa | October 14, 2017 at 8:34 am | Reply

    She probably would have been better off using a magnifying glass and tweezers . As for his comment about the mouth , she should have said , ” No thanks , I have my own toothpick ! “

  2. Christian Zionist | October 14, 2017 at 8:48 am | Reply

    Just goes to prove all these leftist toadies are perverts at heart who believe they can get away with anything. Disgusting bunch, and yes, they really are mental.

