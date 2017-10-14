Hillary Clinton in talks to become a professor at Columbia University

I’d rather poke a pencil in my eye than listen to an hour-long lecture from this serial liar.

From Daily Mail: Hillary Clinton is ‘in talks’ to become a professor at Columbia University in New York City. Sources speaking with the New York Daily News said the school is considering multiple options with her. These include giving her the role of ‘University Professor’ and housing her archives there.

The former Secretary of State could teach in one school – such as Columbia Law School or the School of International and Public Affairs – or across many different schools.

‘No decisions have been made, but there are talks,’ one source told the New York Daily News. Columbia University declined to comment on the matter.

The former First Lady and 2016 Democratic presidential candidate would join her daughter, Chelsea, at the Ivy League school.

Chelsea has served as an adjunct professor in the Mailman School of Public Health since 2012. The former First Daughter and Clinton Foundation board member received an undergraduate degree from Stanford, master’s degrees from Oxford and Columbia and a doctorate from Oxford.

Hillary Clinton received her undergraduate degree in 1969 from Wellesley College, where she wrote her senior thesis on the organizing tactics of activist Saul Alinsky. She later attended and received a Juris Doctor in 1973 from Yale Law School, where she met her husband, Bill Clinton, the 42nd President of the United States.

She wrote in her memoir, ‘What Happened’ that she declined to attend Harvard because a professor there told her: ‘We don’t need any more women at Harvard.’

DCG

