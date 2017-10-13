What Michelle Obama said when she left the White House: “We’re free!”

That’s pretty much what I said, too.

From Daily Mail: When former President Barack Obama finished his term in the White House last January, his wife and First Lady, Michelle, exclaimed ‘We’re free’, according to Richard Branson’s new autobiography.

The former US leaders traveled down to the billionaire Virgin executive’s Necker Island in the British Virgin Islands shortly after Obama handed the White House over to President Donald Trump.

Upon greeting Branson on the Caribbean island, Michelle Obama told him, ‘We’re free’, and told his staff to call her and her husband by their first names rather than their formal titles.

‘It’s so nice to have my name back after eight years’, Branson recalled Michelle Obama saying in his new book, Finding My Virginity, which also mentions his other famous friends including Bill Gates and the late Nelson Mandela.

Branson said that at the end of their ten-day trip, the Obamas treated his staff to a thank you party. They were ‘dancing with us, getting the party going, making everybody feel at home and welcome’, Branson wrote in the book.

The vacation also marked Obama’s return to his love of watersports, activities he couldn’t participate in while he served as president. He learned how to kite surf while on the island and challenged Branson to see who could stay up the longest. The president won the challenge.

Michelle Obama spoke out about what life was like in the white house during a tech conference in Salt Lake City, Utah, last month. ‘It’s like being shot out of a cannon while drinking from a fire hydrant blind,’ she explained as she told of how she got used to her new way of living. ‘You have to tell The White House what kind of toilet paper you like. You don’t know where your forks are.’

