Sexgate: FBI & NYPD are investigating Harvey Weinstein, who also targeted minors

Up to 30 women have now come forward to make allegations of sexual misconduct and rape against Hollywood mogul and pervert Harvey Weinstein.

The latest is that he had also targeted underage girls.

Yesterday morning (Oct. 12), actress Kate Beckinsale, now 44, posted to Instagram a young picture of herself, accompanied by a statement that Weinstein was lewd to her when she was 17 years old, which makes her at the time a minor:

“I was called to meet Harvey Weinstein at the Savoy Hotel when I was 17. I assumed it would be in a conference room which was very common.When I arrived, reception told me to go to his room. He opened the door in his bathrobe. I was incredibly naive and young and it did not cross my mind that this older, unattractive man would expect me to have any sexual interest in him. After declining alcohol and announcing that I had school in the morning, I left uneasy but unscathed. A few years later, he asked me if he had tried anything with me in that first meeting. I realized he couldn’t remember if he had assaulted me or not. I had what I thought were boundaries – I said no to him professionally many times over the years–some of which ended up with him screaming at me calling me a cunt and making threats, some of which made him laughingly tell people oh ‘Kate lives to say no to me .’ It speaks to the status quo in this business that I was aware that standing up for myself and saying no to things, while it did allow me to feel uncompromised in myself, undoubtedly harmed my career and was never something I felt supported by anyone other than my family. I would like to applaud the women who have come forward , and to pledge that we can from this create a new paradigm where producers, managers, executives and assistants and everyone who has in the past shrugged and said ‘well, that’s just Harvey /Mr X/insert name here’ will realize that we in numbers can affect real change. For every moment like this there have been thousands where a vulnerable person has confided outrageous unprofessional behavior and found they have no recourse, due to an atmosphere of fear that it seems almost everyone has been living in. I had a male friend who, based on my experience, warned a young actress who said she was going to dinner with Harvey to be careful. He received a phone call the next day saying he would never work in another Miramax film; the girl was already sleeping with Harvey and had told him that my friend had warned her off. Let’s stop allowing our young women to be sexual cannon fodder, and let’s remember that Harvey is an emblem of a system that is sick, and that we have work to do.”

Now, the Trump administration’s FBI has opened an investigation into Weinstein, amid rumors that he was planning on heading to Europe for sex rehab – leading to fears of a Roman Polanski-style situation where he dodges prosecution in the U.S.

The Daily Mail reports, Oct. 11, 2017, that R. J. Cipriani, AKA Robin Hood 702, a professional gambler/philanthropist and known FBI source, claims to have knowledge of the Weinstein case. He told Daily Mail:

“My connections and sources within the law enforcement community have told me they’re looking to bring a case against Harvey Weinstein for rape and various other charges. We must stop these sex predators from crossing any border to allow them to escape justice.”

The FBI is empowered to look at whether Weinstein has committed any federal crimes in the U.S., as well as prepare extradition proceedings if he flees to Europe. That would explain why Weinstein had a last minute change of heart, opting for sex rehab at The Meadows center in Arizona.

A spokesperson for the FBI in New York said: “We do not confirm or deny the existence of ongoing investigations.”

Weinstein is also being investigated by New York police.

Among the many allegations against Weinstein is that he forced Lucia Evans, a student who wanted to be an actress, to perform oral sex on him in New York in 2004. New York State has no statute of limitations on rape and criminal sexual acts — its legal term for forced oral or anal intercourse. Indeed, on Oct. 11, the NYPD confirmed that they also had opened an investigation into Weinstein, its Special Victims Division ordered to “endeavor to identify and locate and interview any potential victims” of Weinstein. An NYPD official told the New York Post: “He’s a super predator. His conduct shows he’s been at this a long time, and he’s a professional at it.” It is believed that Weinstein, who has traveled the globe promoting his movies, could have committed sex crimes in several countries, including France and England where accusers have given accounts of attacks – any of which could lead to charges against Weinstein in those countries. The FBI has field offices in both countries and could assist prosecutors there with their cases.

It is not yet known if Attorney General Jeff Sessions had ordered the FBI, or if President Trump himself had requested the investigation. Trump had said he wasn’t surprised by the sexual harassment and assault claims made against Weinstein: “I’ve known him for years. I’m not surprised.”

Weinstein was a big donor for Hillary Clinton, who finally denounced her longtime friend in a statement on Oct. 10, FIVE days after the New York Times‘ Weinstein exposé. The next day, on Oct. 11, she said she would donate to charity all Weinstein’s contributions to her failed presidential campaign.

These are Weinstein’s political donations, according to the Center for Responsive Politics and Federal Election Commission filings:

$69,990.45 to Hillary Clinton and associated entities: $21,400 directly to Hillary Clinton between 1999 and 2016. $33,590.45 to the Hillary Clinton Victory Fund.

Between 1999 and 2000, $1 million to Democratic candidates and $517,882 to Democratic Party organizations, including the Democratic National Committee and other state-level entities.

Between 1990 and 2016, through a process called “bundling”—raising funds on behalf of a candidate from friends, family, and associates—Weinstein also raised $1,422,683 for Democratic federal candidates and political entities.

Weinstein’s wife, designer Georgina Chapman, is planning to divorce him. Reported to be near-suicidal, Weinstein has retained two top criminal defense lawyers, Blair Berk and David Chesnoff. H/t Will Shanley and FOTM‘s bongiornoc for the Clinton-Weinstein pic. See also “Sexgate comes to Amazon“. ~Eowyn

Advertisements