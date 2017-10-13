Sexgate — sexual misconduct by powerful men in the entertainment industry — began with actor/comedian Bill Cosby and really took off when the New York Times broke the dam with its exposé of Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein. The timing of the Times‘ exposé is curious because the paper — and all of Hollywood — had known about Weinstein’s behavior for years, pointing to a conspiracy of silence.

Like a wildfire, Sexgate is now widening to include other men, such as actor Ben Affleck. See:

Sexgate has now come to the powerhouse, Amazon, owned by the billionaire, anti-Trump and Hillary Clinton-supporter Jeff Bezos, who also owns the Washington Post.

Ruth Brown of Page Six reports that yesterday, Oct. 12, 2017, in a tweet to Bezos, actress Rose McGowan accused Amazon Studios of repeatedly ignoring her warnings about Weinstein — that he had raped her.

“@jeffbezos I told the head of your studio that HW raped me. Over & over I said it. He said it hadn’t been proven. I said I was the proof. I forcefully begged studio head to do the right thing. I was ignored. Deal was done. Amazon won a dirty Oscar.”

McGowan has in the past said that she was “raped by a Hollywood studio head”. A report last week said Weinstein had paid her a confidential $100,000 settlement following “an episode in a hotel room during the Sundance Film Festival.”

McGowan also tweeted that Amazon Studios retaliated against her for speaking out. She had sold a script to the studio at the time, but the project was killed after she told them about the rape:

“I called my attorney & said I want to get my script back, but before I could, #2 @amazonstudios called to say my show was dead.”

For going public against Amazon, Twitter has suspended McGowan’s account. (See “Twitter Sides With The Perverters“)

Meanwhile, an Amazon executive has been suspended for allegations of sexual harassment.

Daniel Holloway reports for Variety, Oct. 12, 2017, that Amazon entertainment chief Roy Price has been placed on an unpaid “leave of absence” after reports resurfaced in August of an alleged harassment incident involving Price and Isa Hackett, an executive producer on Amazon original series “The Man in the High Castle” and the daughter of science-fiction author Philip K. Dick.

According to reports, Price allegedly made a lewd joke to Hackett playing off the title of the Amazon series “I Love Dick,” saying “You’ll love my dick” during the 2015 San Diego Comic Con. Price pressured Hackett for sex, and made crude reference to anal intercourse, yelling “anal sex!” into Hackett’s ear.

Hackett said she had reported the incident immediately, but now wants to come public after the Harvey Weinstein stories came out. (Page Six)

~Eowyn

Advertisements