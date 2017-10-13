Netflix Goes Child Porn

By David Outten

Movieguide® has been making great progress on its goal to redeem the media. There are major movies with strong Christian content, and there are more and more outright Christian movies being made, but the work of Movieguide® is far from finished.

The entertainment industry is changing. More and more media is being created that does not come to theaters or to the hundreds of television channels. Programs made and offered by streaming services are gaining popularity. They have no rating system and can be astoundingly offensive.

There is a tremendous need to redeem services like Netflix. One of their most recent programs is a cartoon show called BIG MOUTH. It features a demon getting a young boy to experience sexual gratification. It’s laced with vulgarity and is focused primarily on sex. The boy’s father is really offensive…

