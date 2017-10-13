Netflix Goes Child Porn

Mind Bleach Alert: This subject matter is not good for anyone at any age. Be careful if you dig further into the subject.

By David Outten

Movieguide® has been making great progress on its goal to redeem the media. There are major movies with strong Christian content, and there are more and more outright Christian movies being made, but the work of Movieguide® is far from finished.

The entertainment industry is changing. More and more media is being created that does not come to theaters or to the hundreds of television channels. Programs made and offered by streaming services are gaining popularity. They have no rating system and can be astoundingly offensive.

There is a tremendous need to redeem services like Netflix. One of their most recent programs is a cartoon show called BIG MOUTH. It features a demon getting a young boy to experience sexual gratification. It’s laced with vulgarity and is focused primarily on sex. The boy’s father is really offensive…

Read the article.

I actually liked Netflix for enabling me to binge watch episodes Poirot and Longmire. And last week we watched Disney’s Ratatouille on Netflix. I am very sad to see they have allowed such trash as BIG MOUTH onto their network.

