Libtard Alec Baldwin has drink-throwing meltdown on NYC street

From NY Post: Explosive actor Alec Baldwin had another epic meltdown on the streets of New York this week.

A fellow pedestrian at University Place and 11th Street tells us that the “30 Rock” star was seen in a verbal exchange with a presumably reckless motorist that included insults and soft-drink throwing.

“Baldwin called the driver of a big black SUV ‘a meatball’ and kept asking him and the passenger to get out,” said the witness, who noticed the incident after it had already begun.

When the people in the SUV wouldn’t get out, “Alec got out his phone and started videotaping them. They pulled away right after, and he took a pic of their license plate and threw his extra-large drink in the street. Then he just went on his angry way.”

Baldwin’s rep had no comment.

In 2014, the actor was arrested in the same area for biking the wrong way down Fifth Avenue and reportedly becoming “belligerent and . . . arguing” with cops.

He also went on a Twitter tirade against an Upper West Side Starbucks barista in 2011, and delivered a homophobic rant against a Post photographer in 2013.

