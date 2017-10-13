Libtard Alec Baldwin has drink-throwing meltdown on NYC street

Posted on October 13, 2017 by | Leave a comment

alec baldwin

Alec is headlining an Iowa demorat fundraiser this fall.

This demorat needs to learn to control his “toxic masculinity.”

From NY Post: Explosive actor Alec Baldwin had another epic meltdown on the streets of New York this week.

A fellow pedestrian at University Place and 11th Street tells us that the “30 Rock” star was seen in a verbal exchange with a presumably reckless motorist that included insults and soft-drink throwing.

“Baldwin called the driver of a big black SUV ‘a meatball’ and kept asking him and the passenger to get out,” said the witness, who noticed the incident after it had already begun.

When the people in the SUV wouldn’t get out, “Alec got out his phone and started videotaping them. They pulled away right after, and he took a pic of their license plate and threw his extra-large drink in the street. Then he just went on his angry way.

Baldwin’s rep had no comment.

In 2014, the actor was arrested in the same area for biking the wrong way down Fifth Avenue and reportedly becoming “belligerent and . . . arguing” with cops.

He also went on a Twitter tirade against an Upper West Side Starbucks barista in 2011, and delivered a homophobic rant against a Post photographer in 2013.

DCG

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Culture War, Donald Trump, Hollywood liberals, LGBT, Liberals/Democrats/Left, social media, Trump Derangement Syndrome, United States, US Presidents and tagged , , , . Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s