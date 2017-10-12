Twitter Sides With The Perverters

Read the Breitbart story here.

Elite puppeteers scramble to control the narrative

Like most people, I use Facebook, Twitter and other social media to enable communication. Facebook works for me to reconnect with friends and family and increase my sphere of influence. It has also helped me sell my artwork. And I use Twitter to enable announcements of certain kinds, LinkedIn to expand and strengthen my professional influence, and of course I use Google for a myriad 0f purposes.

These apps have grown to become seemingly indispensable. They’re cute and friendly and free of charge. What would we do without all the free Youtube do-it-yourself tutorials for home repair and such?

But increasingly the mask is removed, and we see another side of these cute, friendly, Pokemon-like characters. We see social media allowing islamists and violent revolutionaries to plan their evil deeds without any hinderance. And now we see Twitter trying to silence a brave Hollywood whistle blower.

Oh yes, did I mention the fact that these apps are free?

