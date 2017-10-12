This is what the sonic attack on Americans in Cuba sounds like

This August, I did a post on U.S. embassy workers in Havana, Cuba, getting brain injuries from mysterious sonic attacks — hearing loss, nausea, headaches, fatigue, and balance disorders. See “U.S. diplomats in Cuba have brain injuries from sonic attacks“.

The AP obtained a recording of what some embassy workers heard in Havana as they were attacked by what investigators initially believed was a sonic weapon. Below is a video showing that the sonic attack sounds like very high-pitched metallic crickets.

President Trump is convinced the Cuban government is behind the attacks. But FBI and Cuban investigators are stumped because they didn’t find any devices or anything suspicious on surveillance tape. Cuban authorities have been cooperative and speculate the attacks may come from a third party.

On September 29, 2017, in an official response against Cuba’s “targeted attack,” the United States pulled all essential diplomatic staff from Cuba and advised Americans against going to the country. The Trump administration, however, has not sent Cuban embassy officials home.

The Cuban government called the withdrawal of U.S diplomatic staff “hasty” and said it will affect U.S.-Cuban bilateral relations.

~Eowyn

