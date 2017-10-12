Another woman accuses Ben Affleck of groping her butt

This post piggybacks on DCG’s post this morning, “The downfall of Hollyweird stars begins: Ben Affleck apologizes for groping Hilarie Burton“.

On Tuesday, October 10, 2017, actor Ben Affleck hypocritically said that he was “made sick” by allegations that Hellywood mogul Harvey Weinstein had raped and sexually harassed women over the course of decades, and called on his fellow Hollyweirdos to “condemn this type of behavior when we see it.”

A fan then accused Affleck of similar behavior, tweeting that Affleck had “also grabbed Hilarie Burton’s breasts on TRL once.”

In 2013, Affleck was 31 years old and in the midst of a 3-year affair with actress Jennifer Lopez, whom he planned to marry on September 14, 2013.

Actress Hilarie Burton thanked the fan and confirmed that Affleck indeed had grabbed her breasts in 2013 when she was just “a kid,” never mind that a 21-year-old adult is hardly a kid.

So Affleck tweeted an apology yesterday, that “I acted inappropriately toward Ms. Burton and I sincerely apologize.”

Jessica Sager reports for Page Six, Oct. 12, 2017, that mere hours after Affleck’s apology to Burton, another woman has come forth accusing the actor of touching her inappropriately.

Makeup artist Annamarie Tendler, who’s married to former “Saturday Night Live” writer-turned-comedian John Mulaney, tweeted Wednesday night:

“I would also love to get an apology from Ben Affleck who grabbed my ass at a Golden Globes party in 2014. He walked by me, cupped my butt and pressed his finger into my crack. I guess he tried to play it like he was politely moving me out of the way and oops touched my butt instead of my lower back? Like most women in these situations I didn’t say anything but I have thought a lot about what I’d say if I ever saw him again.”

Tendler’s account is corroborated by comedy writer Jen Statsky, who said that Affleck had also grabbed the butts of “multiple” other women at the Golden Globes party. Statsky tweeted:

“I was also at this party and *multiple* friends had this same exact experience.”

This will snowball. As in the case of Harvey Weinstein, even more women will now come forth accusing Affleck of inappropriate sexual touching.

It’s popcorn time!

See also:

~Eowyn

Advertisements