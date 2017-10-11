Project Veritas undercover exposé: NYT editor admits he is anti-Trump and a violent Antifa

We already have plenty of evidence of the MSM’s blatant and apologetic partisanship, and their campaign of destruction against President Trump. See:

Now, in another brilliant undercover sting, James O’Keefe’s Project Veritas has captured on video New York Times editor Nicholas Dudich‘s admission that, contrary to journalism’s professional obligation to be objective, not only is he not objective about President Trump in his NYT job, he deliberately targets Trump’s businesses in order to “bring him down”.

As the New York Times‘ audience strategy editor, Dudich is the gatekeeper of the Times‘ videos, in charge of placing videos on other platforms, such as Facebook, YouTube and Instagram. As he put it, “My voice is on every . . . my imprint is on every video we do.”

A former campaign operative for Obama and Hillary Clinton, Dudich also admits to be a former member of Antifa — the leftwing group identified as “domestic terrorists” by an April 2016 joint confidential report of the Obama administration’s FBI and DHS. Dudich also claims to be former FBI director James Comey’s godson.

Here’s the Project Veritas undercover video:

Some choice quotes from the mouth of Dudich:

(1) He went into journalism in order to continue his former work on the presidential campaigns of Obama and Hillary Clinton presidential campaigns, which Dudich calls “keep doing shit”:

“Obama in 2012 I worked with, on the Obama campaign in 2012. And then I worked on the Obama campaign in 2008 doing social media. Like I have that background, so when Hillary Clinton in 2016, they needed someone to . . . help them do video and how to make it heartfelt for Clinton. . . . Like, after the Clinton campaign, I’m like, no, I need to get back into news and keep doing shit because, like, this isn’t going to change.”

(2) In his work for the NYT, Dudich deliberately targets Trump’s businesses to bring him down:

“I’d target his [President Trump’s] businesses, his dumb fuck of a son, Donald Jr., and Eric, so they’re running Trump, like, the Trump business. I target that. Get people to boycott going to his hotels. Boycott. So a lot of the Trump brands, if you can ruin the Trump brand, and you put pressure on his business and you start investigating his business and you start shutting it down, or they’re hacking and other things. He cares about his business more than he cares about being President. He would resign. Or he’d lash out and do something incredibly illegal, which he would have to.”

(3) Dudich knows he’s in violation of the New York Times‘ professional ethics, specifically Section 62 of the Times’ Handbook on Ethical Journalism forbidding staff members from doing anything that might raise questions about their professional neutrality or that of the Times:

“Like, as a journalist, I’m not able to give any money to any political organization, I’m not able to volunteer for any political organization, I’m not able to work for any nonprofit or charity. Like, there’s a lot of guidelines and ethics.” “I was, like, I saw the threat [posed by Trump] and I was, like, I want to do something . . . because Trump was . . . and still is a threat . . . to everything.

(4) Claiming former FBI director James Comey as his godfather, Dudich knows he has a conflict of interest because his behavior violates NYT‘s Section 107 that forbids staff members from writing or editing material or making news judgment people to whom they are related by blood or marriage, or with whom they have close person relationships:

James Comey “is my godfather . . . . My dad and mom knew him and his wife for a really long time . . . No one at the Times has any idea about it. So any time we [NYT] clip something from, whether it’s, like, the Sessions hearing or the Comey hearing, like, I should have recused myself, but I’m not ever telling anybody there that I have a tie with that, or else I don’t know if they’ll [NYT] keep me on.”

(5) He claims to have been recruited by the FBI to join Antifa and engaged in violence:

“Yeah, I used to be an Antifa punk once upon a time. I used to go after Nazi punks. I have punched neo-Nazis, many of them. [Pointing at a scar on his right hand] Actually, that is from a neo-Nazi’s tooth. Living in northeast Florida, pretty much southern Georgia, lot of neo-Nazis and a lot of KKK people. So I had fun. They’d start shit, I’m like I get to hit you. I’m so excited.”

Dudich then refused to “confirm or deny” that his godfather Comey knew about him being an Antifa who goes around punching people, because he doesn’t want to answer the question, “Did the FBI ask me to do that stuff?”

He then answered his own question:

“Why do you think I did it? [i.e, punching so-called neo-Nazis] I joined that stuff [Antifa] for them. I was an [FBI] asset. So it was intelligence gathering, seeing if they were, what their agenda was, whether they’re a threat or not.”

(6) Dudich says “some” members of Antifa are a threat to the United States for their “domestic terrorism,” which is consistent with the Obama administration’s FBI/DHS report in April 2016.

(7) Admits he lied about being Comey’s godson:

Project Veritas asked Dudich’s father and aunt. Both say they don’t know that Dudich is James Comey’s godson. Dudich Sr. says his son “was embellishing” when he claimed that the Dudich and Comey families are close, and that Dudich Sr. does not even know Comey.

The Project Veritas undercover journalist who had interviewed Nick Dudich then confronted him with what his father said, and asked how much of what Dudich told her is true. Dudich answered, “some,” and said he’s “not sure” why he would lie about Comey. He then said Comey is not his godfather and that he said it because “It’s a good story.”

O’Keefe concludes that the fact that Dudich admitted he’d lied about being Comey’s godson is very troublesome because Dudich is a “gatekeeper” of the New York Times. All of which raises legitimate questions about the Times‘ journalistic integrity.

In response to the video, New York Times spokeswoman Danielle Rhoades Ha, released this statement:

Based on what we’ve seen in the Project Veritas video, it appears that a recent hire in a junior position violated our ethical standards and misrepresented his role. In his role at The Times, he was responsible for posting already published video on other platforms and was never involved in the creation or editing of Times videos. We are reviewing the situation now.

O’Keefe promises that the Dudich sting is only the beginning of more Project Veritas exposés on the New York Times, so get your popcorn ready!