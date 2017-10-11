Megyn Kelly is tanking NBC’s morning ratings

NBC lured Megyn Kelly from Fox News, where she was paid $15 million a year.

According to Forbes‘ estimates (via Inquisitr), NBC may be paying Kelly $18 million a year. That brings Kelly to the list of highest-paid TV anchors.

But it’s not working out that well for NBC. Boo hoo.

Carlos Greer reports for Page Six, October 10, 2017:

The numbers are in, and “Megyn Kelly Today” is dragging down the “Today” show franchise, an insider explained to Page Six. “Not only are ratings plummeting since Megyn Kelly joined the ‘Today’ franchise, but the numbers show Kelly’s lead-in has also affected Kathie Lee [Gifford] and Hoda Kotb’s show, which follows straight afterwards,” a source said. “They’ve taken a huge hit with Megyn as their lead-in,” the insider added. Kelly’s hour of “Today” is down 32 percent compared to a year ago. And “Kathie Lee & Hoda” is down 26 percent. “Too many people are tuning out NBC. Hoda and Kathie Lee had been a bright spot in the mornings. People are alarmed,” the source said of the slide. Another source told us that “Today” talent is concerned. “The format for Megyn’s show doesn’t make sense. Her show distracts from the ‘Today’ franchise,” the second source said.

~Eowyn

