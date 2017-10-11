Everyone in Hollyweird knew about Weinstein: Seth McFarlane joked about him in 2013

Start viewing at the 3:08 mark.

After announcing the supporting actress nominees, Seth McFarlane jokes: “Congratulations, you fine ladies no longer have to pretend to be attracted to Harvey Weinstein.”

After Seth’s Weinstein joke, everyone laughed. They LAUGHED because they KNEW.

Yesterday many actors came out with their own stories of harassment by Weinstein. They KNEW. Yet they did nothing. They said nothing. Because they KNEW.

I don’t want to hear any more sanctimonious comments from anyone in Hollyweird anymore. Nothing about feminism, nothing about sexism, nothing about misogyny, nothing about the #waronwomen and nothing about guns. They have NO MORAL ground on which to stand on ANYTHING.

