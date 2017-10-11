BoycottNFL is working: Monday Night Football ratings hit season low

Take that NFL SJWs!
From Deadline: With the Minnesota Vikings and the Chicago Bears tied near the end of last night’s Monday Night Football, it looked for sure that the game was going into overtime. Then, even with injured quarterback Sam Bradford put on the field last night, the Vikings took control and won the game 20-17.
That now finds Minnesota 3-2 in the fifth week of the 2017-2018 season. However, even with the much plugged world debut of the new Star Wars: The Last Jedi trailer at halftime, for the NFL and ESPN it was not such a great result in what is clearly a season of ratings hurt and protest controversies surrounding the national anthem – even on a night when the latter was not shown on-air by the league.
Snaring a 7.0 in metered market results, last night’s MNF was down double digits from last week’s Kansas Chiefs’ 29-20 victory over the Washington Redskins. Down 17% in the ratings, that’s actually a regular game season low for the ESPN broadcast game and matches the MM result of the second game of the doubleheader MNF opener on September 11.
That comes a day after Sunday Night Football also hit a season low with its ratings down too.
A sliver of a silver lining can be found for the NFL and ESPN in that last night’s game was up 8% in MM ratings from the Week 5 match-up last year between Tampa and Carolina. With the help of strong ratings from those always well-watched Dallas Cowboys, MNF is holding steady with last year’s hard-hit season with a 5% uptick.
DCG
Seems like many people do not have trouble setting their priorities:
Sports fan
An American loyal to the Constitution, the Oath, and the Flag
