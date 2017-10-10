We dodged another bullet last year

Last year, when Americans went to the polls, not only did we dodge this bullet:

And her piggy hooves:

And her sexual-molester, philandering husband, who would be America’s First Man:

But we also dodged this as our First Lady:

Jeb Bush met Columba Garnica de Gallo in León, Mexico, when he was 17 and she, 16. Columba, raised by a single mother (her parents had divorced), did not speak any English. To this day, Columba Bush, 64, speaks English haltingly, with an accent.

1 foot 2 inches taller than Columba, Jeb speaks only Spanish at home, reportedly forbidden to speak English. Columba dislikes politics and had a low profile when Jeb was governor of Florida.

Columba has a weakness for expensive jewelry. In 1999, shortly after Jeb won the gubernatorial election, returning to the U.S. from a trip to Paris, Columba told customs officials that she’d spent $500 on overseas purchases. She was searched, however, and officials found receipts for $19,000 in clothes and jewelry. The Washington Post reported that in 2000, less than a year after the customs incident, Columba took out a loan to buy $42,311.70 worth of jewelry in a single day and that she spent $90,000 in one store — Mayors Jewelers.

In an April 2014 speech on immigration, Jeb Bush called crossing the border illegally “an act of love” and described illegal immigrants from Mexico as:

“The dad who loved their children—was worried that their children didn’t have food on the table. And they wanted to make sure their family was intact, and they crossed the border because they had no other means to work to be able to provide for their family. Yes, they broke the law, but it’s not a felony. It’s an act of love. It’s an act of commitment to your family.”

It is believed that Columba’s father had crossed the border into the U.S. illegally at least once, before he attained permanent residence. (The Atlantic)

~Eowyn

Advertisements