Schumer slams NRA for backing federal concealed carry bill

From NY Post (from Mark Moore): The city could turn into the Wild West ​if an NRA-backed plan becomes law and allows any tourist with a concealed-weapons permit to carry a hidden gun in New York, Sen. Chuck Schumer said Sunday.

“How low can you go?’’ Schumer (D-NY) said of the National Rifle Assocation, referring to its support of the proposed “Concealed Carry Reciprocity Act,’’ which would override New York’s strict gun laws.

He noted that the National Rifle Association, “just days after the deadliest mass shooting in modern American history … is engaging their allies in Congress to push through a dangerous national concealed-carry law.’’

New York has very stringent concealed-carry regulations and does not recognize out-of-state concealed-carry permits. But under the proposed legislation, New York would have to recognize carry permits issued in other states.

Schumer urged congressional lawmakers​ to tell the NRA that “enough is enough” for pushing the measure after Las Vegas, where a lone gunman opened fire on a country music concert, killing 58 and injuring hundreds more. ​

Schumer said the proposed law would allow visitors to make an end run around New York’s gun regulations, which are among the strictest in the country, and pack heat on the subway, in transportation hubs, Central Park and Times Square. “We must stop this madness, and Congress must stand up to the bosses of the NRA and say, ‘Enough is enough​,​’ ​” he said.​

Schumer said the powerful gun rights lobby signaled its intention to pursue the legislation when it released a statement on the Las Vegas shootings and asked the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives to review regulations on “bump stocks,” which 64-year-old Vegas shooter Stephen Paddock used to enable his semi-automatic rifles to mimic automatic fire.

“On behalf of our five million members across the country, we urge Congress to pass National Right-to-Carry reciprocity, which will allow law-abiding Americans to defend themselves and their families from acts of violence​,​”​ the NRA said in its statement.

The NYPD and the city’s five district attorneys blasted the legislation last spring, shortly after it was introduced by US Rep. Richard Hudson (R-NC).

Schumer said the House Judiciary Committee could take up the legislation as soon as this month.

