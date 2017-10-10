I don’t know if this is real or satire. In either case, it’s funny!
h/t Moonbattery
DCG
Advertisements
I don’t know if this is real or satire. In either case, it’s funny!
h/t Moonbattery
DCG
|Gary Jones on 2017 Las Vegas shooting: polic…
|yogiguy on 2017 Las Vegas shooting: polic…
|chulai1968 on Antifa fool demonstrates how t…
|Hadenoughalready on Antifa fool demonstrates how t…
|JCscuba on Schumer slams NRA for backing…
|swan on Las Vegas shooting massacre: M…
|Antifa fool demonstr… on Antifa fool demonstrates how t…
|MeThePeople on Antifa fool demonstrates how t…
|MeThePeople on Schumer slams NRA for backing…
|Maryaha on Schumer slams NRA for backing…
|Maryaha on We dodged another bullet last…
|Maryaha on Schumer slams NRA for backing…
|tc on We dodged another bullet last…
|MoFrappy on The ‘St. Vitus’ Da…
|chulai1968 on Insane: Knowingly exposing oth…
“My mom is going to be mad”
LikeLiked by 1 person
Pingback: Antifa fool demonstrates how to unload a gun; hilarity ensues | Fellowship of the Minds | Trump:The American Years
Almost choked on my coffee…bwahahahahaha
THANKS for the laughs!
“Cooking oil”? Well, I suppose (to an idiot, oil is oil, right?).
Don’t worry, folks. It’s becoming obvious that we have little to fear from these thnowflakeths… They’ll end up killing themselves or those next to them…bwahahahaha
I don’t think it’s satire as blanks usually don’t cycle a “clock”.
LikeLike
I have a great way to unload my revolver…..
First, you line up six antifa assholes……
LikeLike