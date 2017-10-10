2017 Las Vegas shooting: police scanner reported multiple shooters in different places

We are told that on the night of October 1, 2017, a lone gunman, 64-year-old multimillionaire retired accountant Stephen Paddock, perpetrated the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history from a suite on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas.

The problem is that not only are there eyewitness reports of muzzle flashes from the windows of Mandalay Bay’s lower floors, there are also audio recordings of automatic weapon fire from near and far, suggestive of multiple shooters in different places.

There’s this video made by a taxi driver at Mandalay Bay:

And this video taken inside the Route 91 Harvest country music fairgrounds by an individual hiding under one of the fairgrounds’ gates. The first burst of gunfire can be heard beginning at the 0:15 mark. At the 2:01 mark, more distant-sounding gun shots can be heard, followed at 2:05 by the sound of nearer gunfire shots.

There are some who say the distant-sounding gun shots are echoes — acoustic artifacts.

But this man, HighImpactFlix, edited Las Vegas police scanner on the night of the shooting into a video, in which police say they heard and saw shots from multiple places — halfway up Mandalay Bay hotel, instead of the 32nd floor, and from the music festival — and that there were at least two shooters.

Below is the video, followed by my transcription from the police scanner. The stress is palpable in the voices of the police officers.

0:56: “1-6-9-10 means we got shots fired…sound like an automatic firearm.”

1:10: “Adam arriving . . . . Coming from upstairs . . . Mandalay Bay, halfway up!”

1:23: “Patrol 3-6-1. I see we have multiples . . . .”

1:30: “We have an active shooter inside the fairgrounds.”

2:03: “Shots fired from Mandalay Bay. There’s many people down [in the fairgrounds] stage left. Just be advised.”

2:12: “Control, do we have anyone covering the southwest corner between Mandalay Bay and the [concert] venue.”

2:19: “CP, I need eyes on something in the PP (?). Can you tell me where it’s coming from?”

“It’s coming from Mandalay Bay!”

2:35: “I’m going to form a strike team. Mandalay Bay and the [Las Vegas] boulevard. I need five officers on me.”

2:40: “We have multiple casualties! GSW to the medical center. Multiple casualties!”

2:46: “Control, be advised shots are coming from Gate 7 [of the concert fairgrounds]. Gate 7. Shots are coming from Gate 7.”

2:52: “1-5-9. I see we have a rifle deployed at Mandalay Bay. We’re trying to see where the shots are coming from. If anyone can advise they are coming from Mandalay?”

“It sounds like either Mandalay or Luxor, we could not know.”

3:16: “4-5-9. It’s coming from . . . 50th or 60th floor. Oh, Mandalay Bay, it’s coming out of window!”

3:30: “I see local flashes in the middle of Mandalay Bay on the north side. Kind of on the west tower towards the center of the casino, like one of the middle floors.”

3:38: “I’m in Mandalay Bay on the 21st (?) floor. I can hear the automatic fire coming from one floor above us.”

3:58: “Multiple GSW to the chest, leg, femoral arteries . . . .”

4:09: “I see a flashing coming from about a third of the way up, center tower, Mandalay Bay.”

4:36: “Control, 1-6-6. I have a gunshot victim at Gate 4.”

“Control, I got one down, gunshot wound to the leg, Reno [Ave.] and Giles [St.], in the intersection. I also have another female down . . . shot, looks like the mouth. Reno and Giles.”

4:51: “We’re taking gunfire, it’s going right over our heads. There’s debris coming overhead, so we’re pinned down here . . . .”

5:00: “Control, 1-6-6. I have a gunshot victim at Gate 4. Gunshot to the leg.”

5:07: “Okay, we can’t worry about victims. We need to stop the shooter before we have more victims. Anybody have eyes on this shooter?”

5:30: “We have multiple, multiple victims shot . . . medical tech. We got one shot in the head.”

“Hey, officers. Please stay calm, just relax, we’re trying to get this set up, okay. Just stay calm.”

5:43: “Control, see if we can have Mandalay Bay shut down their elevator so he [shooter] can’t get mobile, and we can take the stairs and block all the stair exits.”

5:59: “1-59, we’re doing that right now, 32nd floor.”

“We’re gonna give you support.”

“Okay.”

6:10: “A female with a gunshot wound to the head.”

6:24: “7-51. It’s been a while since we heard any shots. Would anybody have eyes on the shooter.”

6:43: “Control, I’ve got two victims at Gate 6. Gunshot wounds to the chest and head. I need immediate medical.”

6:50: “Control, 7-65. I need the radio for a minute. Be advised, we’re taking fire from a very high floor. We believe it’s coming from Mandalay Bay.”

7:39: “Control, 3-35. We’re getting from two civilians saying there might have been three shooters.”

7:45: “We’ve interviewed multiple people leaving the concert venue. Yeah, it is on the north side of Hacienda, east side of Las Vegas Boulevard. Say that there are multiple people, been shot, or were shooting in the concert venue.”

8:00: “I’m in this stairwell on the 32nd floor.”

8:07: “I’m on the 32nd floor. The room is going to be 135.”

8:10: “Code 3 . . . UMC trauma, number 2-80, shot, with a shoulder wound to the right shoulder.”

8:32: “There’s a 4-10 vehicle going the wrong way. White car, going down Las Vegas Boulevard toward Mandalay Bay.”

8:37: “It’s Room 135 on the 32nd floor. I need a SWAT.”

8:50: “We have a four-man element now up to the very end of the hall.”

8:53: “I have multiple . . . victims over here on the east side of the building. I’m on Reno [Ave.] just east of the [Las Vegas] Boulevard, on the east side of this building, I believe it may be a church. I’ve got numerous gunshot victims. I need medical in here. I’ve got a five-man team to provide cover.”

9:12: “I’m going to be in the stairs with some other officers here. We got a lot of wounded. We’re seeing shooter (?) on the Reno [Ave.] side . . . We’re gonna need a couple of medical evacs . . . stairs downstage.”

9:23: “Control, we just spoke to security at Mandalay Bay. They say they have shots fired on 29th and 32nd levels.”

9:32: “Control, we’re coming out on the 32nd floor. Just about accosted (?).”

9:38: “We have a security officer also shot in the leg on this 32nd floor. He’s standing right by the elevator.”

9:44: “1-82. We might need to split these channels ’cause we’re going to need a dedicated one for the entire 32nd floor. I think that he’s [shooter] shot down the hallway and hit a security guard, and we have a four-man team up here and we have another element coming to us, so we have a need (?) on the 32nd floor, we will need the 29th floor. It sounds like it’s confirmed there are at least two shooters with fully automatic weapons.”

10:40: “All units, make sure your vehicles are locked. Citizens are trying to grab shotguns.”

10:52: “Control, 7-65. Designate me one large vehicle right now. I’m going to need a truck just north of this event. I got an officer with a gunshot wound to the head.”

11:22: “Control, Zebra 20…. I’m at the suspect’s door. I need everybody in the hallway to be aware of it and get back. We need to pop this and see if we can get an inside response from this guy, to see if he’s in here or if he has actually moved out to somewhere else.”

“Copy. All units on the 32nd floor. SWAT has explosive breach. Everyone in the hallways needs to move back. All units move back.”

“Breach, breach breach.”

Sound of gunshot.

“We have one suspect down.”

Control: “We need air clear for Zebra 20. They have one suspect down inside the room.”

“Can you confirm the location of the suspect down, please?”

Control: “Zebra 20 is saying there is one down inside the room…at Mandalay Bay.”

“7 Victor. There’s one down, 32nd floor, Mandalay Bay.”

Control: “Is that room 135?”

“That’s affirmative. One suspect down in 135, floor 32, Mandalay Bay. I have the floor.”

12:29: “Suite 135-32, is that correct?”

Control: “32nd floor, room 135.”

See also:

~Eowyn

Advertisements