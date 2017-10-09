Swedish lawyer: Majority of rapists in Sweden are ‘migrants’

Sweden has taken in the highest number of migrants per capita than other European countries.



Along with the influx of migrants is an increase in the number of reported rapes, from 4,208 in 2006 to 6,560 in 2016. (The Goldwater)

Some Swedes are bucking the PC tyranny by speaking the truth on “migrants,” i.e., Muslims, committing most of the crimes and rapes in Sweden.

First, it was Swedish police officer Peter Springare who, in February 2017, caused a national uproar when he said in a Facebook post that the majority of criminals he’d dealt with were migrants.

For that, Springare was threatened with charges of hate speech and investigated by the police. The charges were later dropped and he was even offered a column in the Swedish newspaper Nyheter Idag so as to protect him from prosecution because the paper, rather than Springare, would be responsible for the content of his writing.

Springare was backed up by criminology professor Leif G. W. Persson who said, “Yes, I have made the same observation” and that “anyone with eyes to see can know who is doing these kinds of actions.”

Now, a female attorney in Stockholm, Elisabeth Fritz, is saying what Springare and Persson had said.

Fritz wrote on her Instagram account that in her work in district court, she’s seen an increasing number of cases of rape and “group violence” and that “the majority” of suspects she’s met “have a foreign background”.

But when her colleagues tried to find government statistics on this matter, they discovered that no such statistics exist — the government isn’t collecting them.

Fritz writes:

“If we are to prevent and stop rape, we must be able to find out what the perpetrators look like. We must take this matter seriously and dare to lift the lid. How else will we fight these terrible rapes? It is the perpetrator that is the problem. The present situation is NOT acceptable.”

~Eowyn

