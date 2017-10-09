Stephen Paddock lookalike seen in Atlantic City 5 days after Las Vegas shooting

Two days ago, 4chan message board picked up a tweet from YouFold2Me, a self-described “poker player,” of a video showing a Stephen Paddock lookalike at a gambling table in Atlantic City’s Harrah’s casino, on October 6, 2017, 5 days after the Las Vegas shooting massacre.
I hesitated to post about it, waiting for Professor Jim Fetzer to get back to me. Fetzer said he has a friend who’s very good at overlaying facial images to determine whether images of two individuals are of the same person.
What convinced me to do this post is that YouFold2Me’s tweet was taken down by Twitter.
It no longer exists.
You can verify it for yourself by going to the URL of that tweet: https://twitter.com/YouFold2Me/status/916353438446956544
Ask yourself why Twitter would take it down unless, of course, the man in the video is Stephen Paddock.
Happily, the video was saved. Here it is in MP4 format, which you can save to your hard drive:
Below are comparison pics of Paddock and Atlantic City man.
Note these similarities:
- Same receding hairline
- Same forehead
- Same sparse eyebrows
- Same eyebrow ridges
- Same ears
- Same nose
- Same mouth
- Same nasolabial folds (lines along the sides of mouth)
- Same chin
- Same crooked pinkie finger of left hand
- Same brand & checkered shirt, though of different colors
- Both are gamblers
- Both are pictured with Filipina companions
I say they are the same man. What do you think?
If so, that means the authorities had lied to us that Stephen Paddock was the “lone gunman” who killed 58 and wounded more than 500 on the night of October 1, 2017, in Las Vegas.
Not to mention the fact that the dead man in Paddock’s alleged 32nd-floor suite in Mandalay Bay hotel is not Stephen Paddock because dead man does not have the “13” tattoo on Paddock’s neck.
~Eowyn
I thought Paddock never did it. No fire from a rifle was reported seen from that room or the room down the hall. It was seen from lower level. Smells of red flag.
Pretty close. Fetzer is good.
Great! Just saw the same video on Jim Stone’s site and recorded it to upload on YouTube! Planning to make the photo merge today!
Tattoo visible on neck? Or is the tattoo fake?
As Arte Johnson would say…..”verrrrrrrry interesting’.
Bet he wasn’t supposed to show his face so soon…… Soros is going to be pissed! (George: you have to tie up those loose ends!)
