Insane: Knowingly exposing others to HIV will no longer be a felony in California

Patrick McGreevy reports for the Los Angeles Times that on Friday, Oct. 6, 2017, California Gov. Jerry Brown signed a bill, SB 239, which reduces from a felony to a misdemeanor the crime of knowingly exposing a sexual partner to HIV without disclosing the infection.
The bill also applies to those who give blood without telling the blood bank that they are HIV-positive. (See DCG’s post here.)
HIV has been the only communicable disease for which exposure is a felony under California law.
The authors of the bill, state Sen. Scott Wiener (D-San Francisco) and Assemblyman Todd Gloria (D-San Diego), argue that modern medicine allows those with HIV to live longer lives and nearly eliminates the possibility of transmission, and that the current law may convince people not to be tested for HIV, because without a test they cannot be charged with a felony if they expose a partner to the infection.
Note: Both Scott Wiener and Todd Gloria are openly "gay".
Wiener said in a statement:
“Today California took a major step toward treating HIV as a public health issue, instead of treating people living with HIV as criminals. HIV should be treated like all other serious infectious diseases, and that’s what SB 239 does.
We are going to end new HIV infections, and we will do so not by threatening people with state prison time, but rather by getting people to test and providing them access to care.”
Supporters of the bill also claim women engaging in prostitution are disproportionately targeted with criminal charges, even in cases where the infection is not transmitted.
Republican lawmakers including Sen. Joel Anderson of Alpine voted against the bill, arguing it puts the public at risk.
Sen. Anderson said during the floor debate:
“I’m of the mind that if you purposefully inflict another with a disease that alters their lifestyle the rest of their life, puts them on a regimen of medications to maintain any kind of normalcy, it should be a felony. It’s absolutely crazy to me that we should go light on this.”
Brown declined to comment on his approval of SB 239.
