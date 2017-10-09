VP Pence leaves Colts game over anthem disrespect

Works for me.

From Yahoo Sports: Vice President Mike Pence left the Indianapolis Colts game before it started on Sunday, making a show out of leaving when players from the visiting team knelt for the national anthem.

According to Indianapolis Star columnist Gregg Doyel, no Colts players took a knee while 15-20 players from the visiting San Francisco 49ers kneeled.

Pence tweeted the following statement explaining his departure:

“I left today’s Colts game because President Trump and I will not dignify any event that disrespects our soldiers, our Flag, or our National Anthem. At a time when so many Americans are inspiring our nation with their courage, resolve, and resilience, now, more than ever, we should rally around our Flag and everything that unites us. While everyone is entitled to their own opinions, I don’t think it’s too much to ask NFL players to respect the Flag and our National Anthem. I stand with President Trump, I stand with our soldiers, and I will always stand for our Flag and our National Anthem.”

Looking forward to cheering for our @Colts & honoring the great career of #18 Peyton Manning at @LucasOilStadium today. Go Colts! pic.twitter.com/C3aCYUNpqG

It seems pretty clear what Pence’s plan here was. But hey, #sticktosports (bias author’s comment and more below).

Attacking NFL players for peaceably protesting seems to be an easy way for President Donald Trump and his administration to rally support. It’s incredibly disingenuous to make this a story of the players being anti-military, because at no point in any protest have any players ever said they were against the military. But still that narrative persists, even with the vice president on Sunday.

If you thought that the issue was dying down, after many protests in Week 3, Pence made sure it was back in the news on Sunday.

