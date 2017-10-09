Chiraq passes 500th fatal shooting with 3 dead, 19 hurt in weekend gun violence

From MyFoxChicago: A man shot dead Friday evening was the 500th person to be killed in city gun violence since the start of the year during a weekend in which three people have been killed and at least 19 others wounded in Chicago shootings.

The city reached 500 shooting homicides about a week later than it did last year, on Sept. 29, 2016, according to data maintained by the Chicago Sun-Times. At this point last year, there had been 511 people shot to death.

In all, 537 deaths have been ruled homicides in the city since the start of this year, according to Sun-Times data.

The 18-year-old became the 500th person shot to death when he was found unresponsive by officers about 4:45 p.m. Friday in the 800 block of East 83rd Street in the East Chatham neighborhood on the South Side, according to Chicago Police. He suffered a gunshot wound to his chest and was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he died. The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not released his identity, pending notification of his family.

Two other men were shot to death about 10:50 a.m. Saturday in the Pilsen neighborhood on the South Side. Alexis Salgado, 20, and a still-unidentified 18-year-old man were driving in the 1800 block of South Throop when they flashed a gun at someone standing on the street, authorities said. The person on the street pulled out their own gun and fired shots at the vehicle, striking both men. Salgado suffered a gunshot wound to his body and tried to get out of the vehicle, but collapsed; the younger man was shot in the neck, and both were pronounced dead at the scene.

The weekend’s latest nonfatal shooting happened at 5:21 a.m. Sunday in the Little Village neighborhood on the Southwest Side. A 21-year-old man was standing on the corner in the 2400 block of South Whipple when a black vehicle approached and someone inside fired shots, striking the man in the left leg, police said. He was taken in good condition to Mount Sinai Hospital.

At least 18 other people have been wounded in shootings across Chicago since 4:30 p.m. Friday, police said.

Last weekend, five people were killed and at least 30 others were wounded in citywide shootings between Friday evening and Monday morning.

