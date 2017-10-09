Chiraq passes 500th fatal shooting with 3 dead, 19 hurt in weekend gun violence

From MyFoxChicago: A man shot dead Friday evening was the 500th person to be killed in city gun violence since the start of the year during a weekend in which three people have been killed and at least 19 others wounded in Chicago shootings.
The city reached 500 shooting homicides about a week later than it did last year, on Sept. 29, 2016, according to data maintained by the Chicago Sun-Times. At this point last year, there had been 511 people shot to death.
In all, 537 deaths have been ruled homicides in the city since the start of this year, according to Sun-Times data.
The 18-year-old became the 500th person shot to death when he was found unresponsive by officers about 4:45 p.m. Friday in the 800 block of East 83rd Street in the East Chatham neighborhood on the South Side, according to Chicago Police. He suffered a gunshot wound to his chest and was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he died. The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not released his identity, pending notification of his family.
Two other men were shot to death about 10:50 a.m. Saturday in the Pilsen neighborhood on the South Side. Alexis Salgado, 20, and a still-unidentified 18-year-old man were driving in the 1800 block of South Throop when they flashed a gun at someone standing on the street, authorities said. The person on the street pulled out their own gun and fired shots at the vehicle, striking both men. Salgado suffered a gunshot wound to his body and tried to get out of the vehicle, but collapsed; the younger man was shot in the neck, and both were pronounced dead at the scene.
The weekend’s latest nonfatal shooting happened at 5:21 a.m. Sunday in the Little Village neighborhood on the Southwest Side. A 21-year-old man was standing on the corner in the 2400 block of South Whipple when a black vehicle approached and someone inside fired shots, striking the man in the left leg, police said. He was taken in good condition to Mount Sinai Hospital.
At least 18 other people have been wounded in shootings across Chicago since 4:30 p.m. Friday, police said.
Last weekend, five people were killed and at least 30 others were wounded in citywide shootings between Friday evening and Monday morning.
And not a word or a bent knee from Colin Kaepernick and the oh-so-righteous NFL players.
I will bet not one of their guns were legal. Welcomed in in is the Godless society from immorality to heartless murders. Murder has become a fun sports game which speaks volumes of their upbringing.
Those two clowns who ‘flashed a gun’ should be nominated for a Darwin Award. The guy who shot them seemed to know what ‘gun control’ is all about since he got them both.
“Rahm’s Swamp” needs to be “drained”, with him being the first to go…..
So much for gun control. Obama was a creation of the Weatherman group,
bent on violence (eg., Chicago) and anarchy (antifa) leading to a Soviet-style communist state with the Self-Chosen People in charge. BLM was
NOT meant to save black lives, only to enslave them under our parasitic,
genocidal elite.
Q: What is wrong with Chicongo?
A: Their white war lord named Rahm Emanuel
If anyone can explain the portmanteau “Chiraq”, do so.
Chicago and Iraq. Chicago sucks and S*itcago wasn’t for polite company.
I would say that ‘Chicago’ and ‘Iraq’ are both war zones, where you take your life in your own hands by simply venturing outdoors.
In my case, I really don’t give a tinker’s damn about either one of them.
This article is extremely informative particularly the link to Heather Macdonald.
It’s safer to do a tour in Afghanistan than to live “No Guns Allowed Chicago.
See Why I Won’t be Moving to Chicago anytime soon, great graphics and video below.
https://whatyouthoughtiwentaway.wordpress.com/2017/10/03/why-i-wont-be-moving-to-chicago-any-time-soon/
