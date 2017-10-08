New poll finds NFL is least liked sport; approvals down 31%

There are consequences to actions — a fact that the Left like to ignore.
Paul Bedard reports for the Washington Examiner, Oct. 7, 2017, that a Winston Group representative survey of 1,000 registered voter, taken on August 29-30 and then again September 28-29, found that after just one month of player, coach, and owner protests of the flag and National Anthem, the National Football League (NFL), which already saw lower TV ratings and empty stadium seats, has gone from the quintessential American sport to the least liked of top professional and college sports.
From the survey:
- NFL now has the highest unfavorable rating – 40% – of any big sport.
- Favorable ratings for the NFL have dropped from 57% to 44%.
- Among fans, ratings plummeted from 73% favorable/19% unfavorable in August, to 42% favorable/47% unfavorable in September.
- While every category of NFL fan saw a drop in support, among football’s core fan base — men aged 34-54 — favorable ratings fell 31%, from 73% to 42%, while their negative image of the NFL rose from +54% in August to -5% in September.
The Winston Poll was of brand images for the NFL, Major League Baseball (MLB), the National Basketball Association (NBA), and college football and basketball.
In August, the poll found that the NFL had the second highest favorables, just a few points below baseball:
- MLB: 61% favorable to 13% unfavorable.
- NFL: 57% favorable to 23% unfavorable.
- College football: 53% favorable to 16% unfavorable.
- College basketball: 48% favorable to 17% unfavorable.
- NBA: 47% favorable to 23% unfavorable.
A month later in September, a Winston Poll found that the NFL had the highest unfavorables:
- MLB: 63% favorable to 16% unfavorable.
- College football: 51% favorable to 21% unfavorable.
- NBA: 46% favorable to 28% unfavorable.
- College basketball: 45% favorable to 25% unfavorable.
- NFL: 44% favorable to 40% unfavorable.
See also:
- Boycott NFL: DirecTV refund; companies that sponsor NFL
- No Fans Left Player’s Goonion is Swapping Spit with George Soros
- NFL rules say players should stand for national anthem; ratings drop
- NFL player Marshawn Lynch sports ‘Everybody vs. Trump’ t-shirt
- Black man agrees with President Trump on ‘SOB’ NFL players
- Surprise! (not): NFL is losing viewers from Kaepernick blowback
~Eowyn
That fellow pretty well sums the meaning of arrogrant ass, IMO.
LikeLike
Are these people acing themselves out of a very profitable income and lifestyle? If so very foolish.
I watched a lot of it for 40 years and enjoyed much of it but it was/is bread and circuses (intentional distraction) should have been eternally vigilant.
LikeLike
FAKENEWS
I think the numbers are way worse.
They got to start spinning even more incredible double talking bull crap,
but maybe it’s gone too far.
All the normal human beings will use the NFL as the scapegoat for the giant pussbag that DC, MSM and professional sports have become.
Hey did you see Huckabee on TBN?
My idea of adult entertainment,
not the NFL roller derby without wheels.
Let’s send one up rocket boy’s poopshoot.
MAGA
LikeLike
Hahahahaha!
LikeLike
Reblogged this on kommonsentsjane and commented:
Reblogged on kommonsentsjane/blogkommonsents.
We stopped watching the NFL LONG AGO after all of the gyrating started. We wanted to watch football being played – not watch the zoo and the inhabitants on display.
kommonsentsjane
LikeLike
The NFL is nothing more than a LGBT programming tool for weak minded zombies. September 19 headline: San Francisco 49ers have a new addition to the Pro Football Hall of Fame, first ever openly gay coach in NFL history https://www.ninersnation.com/2017/9/19/16334438/katie-sowers-pro-football-hall-of-fame-game-day-shirt-playbook-binder-49ers Before that Jen Welter, Jen Welter hired by Cardinals; believed to be first female (tranny) coach in NFL http://www.espn.com/nfl/story/_/id/13328608/jen-welter-hired-arizona-cardinals-assistant-coach
LikeLike