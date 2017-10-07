The dead and injured of Las Vegas shooting massacre

The term “false flag” has its origins in naval warfare where a flag other than the belligerent’s true battle flag is used as a ruse de guerre.

As the term is used in contemporary America, a false flag is an event that is contrived and manipulated by the authorities to achieve a covert agenda, e.g., gun control. The intended result is a “rallying around the flag” effect, wherein an inflamed populace is mobilized to support the preconceived agenda. The public is given an untruthful version of the event by government and/or the media, whether it be about the perpetrator(s) and/or victim(s). That real people actually died or were injured doesn’t mean the event isn’t a false flag.

Admittedly, if the October 1, 2017 Las Vegas shooting massacre in which 58 people were killed and more than 500 wounded was a false flag, it would mean there are people in government who could kill innocent people and inflict trauma on the American people to achieve their ends. That, in turn, means that our government is in the hands of people so diabolical, calling them psychopaths does not begin to describe what they are. That is a frightening thought.

But it is a thought not entirely alien to America’s Founding Fathers who fashioned a polity based on a view of human nature as inherently selfish instead of benign, and of government as a necessary evil that must be constrained and delimited. To quote James Madison in The Federalist No. 51:

“What is government itself but the greatest of all reflections on human nature? If men were angels, no government would be necessary. If angels were to govern men, neither external or internal controls on government would be necessary. In framing a government which is to be administered by men over men, the great difficulty lies in this: You must first enable the government to control the governed, and in the next place oblige it to control itself.”

Even with checks and balances in place, the U.S. government is known to have undertaken and planned false flags. An example is the Gulf of Tonkin incident on August 4, 1964. We were told that the North Vietnamese, without provocation, attacked the U.S.S. Maddox and U.S.S. Turner Joy destroyers. Congress took the bait and passed a joint resolution giving President Lyndon Johnson a free ticket to wage war in Vietnam by pre-approving military deployments without a declaration of war. It turned out no Vietnamese boats were even in the gulf at the time of the alleged attack.

Then there was Operation Northwoods, a false flag of stunning scope, audacity and deviousness which was proposed in 1962 by the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff and approved by the head of every branch of the armed forces. The proposals called for government operatives to undertake acts of terrorism against U.S. military and civilian targets in Guantanamo Bay, Miami, other Florida cities, and even in Washington, D.C. Those acts would include sinking U.S. ships, having fake Cuban MIGs attack a U. S. Air Force aircraft, hijacking and shooting down a chartered civil airliner, and gunning down civilians in the streets. The attacks would be blamed on the Fidel Castro government, which would be used as pretexts for a “military intervention” against Cuba. Thankfully, President John F. Kennedy rejected the proposals.

Recall that the two defining and necessary conditions for a false flag incident are:

The public is given an untruthful version of the event, The purpose of which is to achieve some covert agenda.

For an event to be a false flag doesn’t mean that there are no real deaths or injuries. Don’t make the mistake of radical skepticism — dismissing, without good solid reasons, any and all reports of deaths. Seeking the truth doesn’t mean we must be heartless. Instead, the rule of thumb is to go where the Truth leads us.

Below is visual evidence of the shooting carnage on October 1, 2017:

(1) A picture of the dead and wounded laying on the litter-strewn grounds of the Route 91 Harvest country-music festival, across the street from the Mandalay Bay hotel, from where we are told the automatic weapon shots originated.

↓Click image to enlarge↓

(2) An on-the-ground video of the dead and injured, taken from the perspective of a man walking through the concert grounds, trying to help the wounded, as he periodically cries out, “EMT (Emergency Medical Technician)! Where’s EMT?”

0:24 mark: Large pool of blood

0:28: another large pool of blood under the head of a dead woman.

1:04: a dead man in an American-flag t-shirt.

We weep for the dead and wounded . . . .

