Majority of Muslims in West Europe are on welfare

In Germany, Muslims account for 1 in 7 Germans 32 years old and younger, and a whopping 80% of them are on welfare.

In Denmark, some 84% of all welfare recipients are non-Danes, most of whom are Muslims.

The latest is that only 20% of Muslims in the UK are employed full time, which means the rest of them don’t work and are on welfare.

National Economics Editorial reports, Oct. 6, 2017, that a new study conducted by Sheffield Hallam University on behalf of UK government’s Social Mobility Commission found that:

Only 1 in 5 (19.8%) British Muslims aged 16 to 74 has a full time job .

. In contrast, more than 1 in 3 (34.9%) of the overall population in England and Wales have a full time job.

Muslim women in the UK are more likely than all other women to be economically inactive with 18% of Muslim women aged 16 to 74 recorded as “looking after home and family” — compared with 6% in the overall population.

Only 6% of Muslims are in ‘higher managerial, administrative and professional occupations’ compared to 10% of the overall population.

Their scant presence in professional-managerial occupations is due to British Muslims having lower levels of qualifications. Only about a quarter of Muslims over the age of 16 have ‘level 4 and above’ (degree-level and above) qualifications. Their lower levels of qualifications, in turn, are due to Muslims’ lower educational achievement.

Not surprisingly, since so many Muslims don’t work, nearly half of UK’s Muslims (46%) live in 10% of the “most deprived” (poorest) districts.

The explanation for all that, according to the Social Mobility Commission, is — wait for it — RACISM, specifically “Islamophobia”. In other words, it’s white people’s racism that Muslims are on welfare, are less educated, and do not have professional-managerial jobs. That half of the world’s Muslims are inbred from generations of incestuous first-cousin marriages — with attendant birth defects, mental illnesses, and cognitive retardation — has nothing to do with it, of course. /sarc

And the Commission’s recommendations? Affirmative Action policies, as in the United States, including:

Increasing financial support for Muslims to attend university. Reforming Britain’s education programs with “sophisticated and practical diversity training programs with a focus on religious diversity”. Forcing businesses to acknowledge their “unconscious bias” in hiring, and undergo training in “diversity, religious literacy and cultural competence”.

