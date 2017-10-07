Feminists are insufferable: Actress Brie Larson says “To live as a woman is to live on the defense”

Brie Larson is an actress from California. She won an academy award for the 2015 movie, Room (never heard of it). She also apparently is unable to tell a guy to bug off. Ain’t feminism grand?
From Hollywood.com: Brie Larson detailed an uncomfortable experience with a TSA agent as she revealed that living as a woman means “living life on the defense”.
The 28-year-old actress took to Twitter to tell her followers about the incident that occurred at an airport recently, writing: “I merely smiled at a TSA agent and he asked for my phone number. To live life as a woman is to live life on the defense.”
While many fans sympathized with Brie, others were less understanding, with one person writing: “OH NO! A guy asked for your number. You poor thing. Women be complaining they don’t find a good guy, but complain when dudes ask for their # (number).”
However, Room star Brie wasn’t willing to take that, and hit back: “You do realize you’re blaming me for a situation I did not ask to be in? A situation that made me uncomfortable?”
She then continued: “I hope you take the time to learn more about the experience of women. It’s real + scary sometimes and people like you can make it better.”
Brie’s remarks came after she denounced producer Harvey Weinstein following claims of sexual abuse against him from actresses and female employees. After the news broke, she tweeted: “As always, I stand with the brave survivors of sexual assault and harassment. It’s not your fault. I believe you.”
Read the rest of the womyn’s story here.
DCG
First off, never heard of her, Secondly, Give me a break! So sick of people in this country complaining about equality when there is no where else and no other time in history in this country where women have had it better than they do right now!
“Brie Larson is an actress from California. She won an academy award for the 2015 movie, Room (never heard of it).”
Who’s she? Never heard of “Room” either!
Perhaps what she means by “living on the defense” is having to deal with Hellywood’s notorious “casting couch,” now made very real by 8 women’s accusations against acclaimed director Harvey Weinstein of sexual harassment. If that’s what Larson means, then let her be specific, but I’m not holding my breath waiting for her to say so.
Since she is an actress (one that I honestly have never heard of, but that seems to be the case more and more often anymore), and that she is in California, l will make the natural assumption that she is a liberal.
That being said, with her statement of support to all female victims of sexual harassment, can it also be assumed that she believes all of the women who have made such charges against The Lion Of The Left, Bill Clinton.
…… probably not.
He didn’t just ask for phone numbers…..
She appears to be quite pretty. It would seem that she has been asked for her phone number many times in the past, but probably when she’s been out clubbing with her friends.
…. and then, not by a lowly blue collar loser. That would be below her station.
She should go to her safe space, close the door, and hug her teddy. Come on out when you put on your big girl panties.
Isn’t brie a cheese?
And has she never been taught how to politely turn down a request, especially in such a public place where there was no possibility of an assault or battery, as it were? Gee whiz!!
Reblogged this on World4Justice : NOW! Lobby Forum..
I love brie, the cheese that is – especially when baked-en-croute. This woman lives in Weinstein’s world of filth and disgust. I have to assume she fits right in. Her words mean nothing to me, neither does her ‘success’.
i can tell you something about being a woman, dear…..for more years than you have been alive. If a guy asks for your phone #, it’s either flattering or creepy, depending on the guy. If you don’t want to give it to him, just say you’re already taken, and make an exit.
“You do realize you’re blaming me for a situation I did not ask to be in? A situation that made me uncomfortable?”
This won’t be your first, or last, ‘uncomfortable’ situation in life, and you’re going to have to find something much more important to be so enraged about, if you want to survive, sweetie.
