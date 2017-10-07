Feminists are insufferable: Actress Brie Larson says “To live as a woman is to live on the defense”

Brie Larson is an actress from California. She won an academy award for the 2015 movie, Room (never heard of it). She also apparently is unable to tell a guy to bug off. Ain’t feminism grand?

From Hollywood.com: Brie Larson detailed an uncomfortable experience with a TSA agent as she revealed that living as a woman means “living life on the defense”.

The 28-year-old actress took to Twitter to tell her followers about the incident that occurred at an airport recently, writing: “I merely smiled at a TSA agent and he asked for my phone number. To live life as a woman is to live life on the defense.”

While many fans sympathized with Brie, others were less understanding, with one person writing: “OH NO! A guy asked for your number. You poor thing. Women be complaining they don’t find a good guy, but complain when dudes ask for their # (number).”

However, Room star Brie wasn’t willing to take that, and hit back: “You do realize you’re blaming me for a situation I did not ask to be in? A situation that made me uncomfortable?”

She then continued: “I hope you take the time to learn more about the experience of women. It’s real + scary sometimes and people like you can make it better.”

Brie’s remarks came after she denounced producer Harvey Weinstein following claims of sexual abuse against him from actresses and female employees. After the news broke, she tweeted: “As always, I stand with the brave survivors of sexual assault and harassment. It’s not your fault. I believe you.”

Read the rest of the womyn’s story here.

DCG

Advertisements