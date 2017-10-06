Never make your own decisions! A new Instagram feature allows friends to choose for you

Good grief. Who has time for this kind of nonsense? Just pick a donut already!

From Yahoo: You’ll soon be able to poll all of your friends on social media, all thanks to Instagram’s newest interactive feature. As of Oct. 3, Instagram Stories will let you ask a question to your followers and you’ll be able to see the results in real-time as they vote. The possibilities are endless: Should I have pizza or a kale salad for dinner? Which shoes look better with my outfit? Is 8:30 p.m. an acceptable bedtime? Never make your own decisions again!

The new poll stickers allows users to add two-option questions to their stories and people who view the story can choose an answer by tapping one of the options, according to a statement released by Instagram.

After you’ve already taken a photo or video for your story, simply select the “poll” sticker, write out your own question, and customize poll answers. Followers can immediately start voting and you’ll be able to see results in real-time. Like all Instagram Stories, polls and results will disappear after 24 hours.

Included in the newest Instagram update are also two new tools: a “color picker” for text and brushes, and an alignment tool for text and stickers.

DCG

