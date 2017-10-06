Las Vegas shooting massacre: 3 things that make you go ‘Hmm’

In the early morning hours of June 12, 2016, a lone gunman named Omar Mateen killed 49 and wounded another 53 inside Pulse night club, a self-described gay dance club in Orlando, Florida, making it the worst mass shooting in the history of the United States — until the Mandalay Bay-Las Vegas mass shooting 14 months later.

Eric Paddock is a brother of alleged Las Vegas shooter Stephen Paddock, 64. Eric is 57 years old and lives in Orlando, Florida.

Talking about his brother before TV cameras, Eric wore a “Central Florida Community Arts” T-shirt.

Here’s the video, which shows the t-shirt to be authentic:

Shepard Ambellas of Intellihub discovered that the Chair of the Board of Central Florida Community Arts is a woman named Sara Brady.

Brady specializes in crisis management and is identified as a public relations representative on the onePULSE Foundation’s official website. Brady’s official website brags that she “has managed some of the biggest crisis and reputation management challenges in recent memory,” and has “worked with Pulse Nightclub after the shocking shooting that made news around the world in June of 2016.”

The 43-stories Mandalay Bay hotel and casino in Las Vegas is owned by the Mandalay Resort Group (formerly Circus Circus Enterprises), one of the largest casino operators in the world whose properties also include the Luxor casino and hotel in Las Vegas next to Mandalay Bay. Curiously:

Five top floors of Mandalay Bay (floors 35-59) are occupied by the Four Season Hotel , which is owned by Bill Gates and Saudi Prince Al-Waleed bin Talal.

, which is Bill Gates and Saudi Prince Al-Waleed bin Talal. Another curious thing about Mandalay Bay is its numbering system : the hotel’s levels 40-43 are numbered as floors 60-63.

Mandalay Resort Group, including Mandalay Bay hotel & casino, is owned by MGM Resorts International.

James Murren is the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM), headquartered in Paradise, Nevada. He was the architect, in 2005, of MGM’s acquisition of Mandalay Bay Resort Group, which helped transform MGM into the world’s largest gaming company. Murren is a member of the federal government’s National Infrastructure Advisory Council.

The Hal Turner Radio Show discovered that in the weeks before the shooting massacre, Murren systematically sold off large chunks of his MGM shares:

On July 31, 2017, Murren sold 57,269 shares of MGM Resorts International stock, at an average price of $33.05, for a total transaction of $1,892,740.45.

On August 9, Murren sold 57,269 shares of MGM Resorts International stock at an average price of $31.54, for a total transaction of $1,806,264.26.

On September 7, Murren sold 259,760 shares of MGM Resorts International stock at an average price of $34.19, for a total transaction of $8,881,194.40.

On September 8, Murren sold 294,150 shares of his MGM stock at an average price of $34.08, for a total transaction of $10,024,632.00.

Altogether, beginning on July 31, Murren sold shares of his MGM stock holdings totaling more than $22.6 million ($22,604,831), leaving him now owning only 71,442 shares in the company, valued at a mere $2.4 million ($2,434,743.36).

Below is Murren’s U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Form 4, showing his sales of MGM shares on Sept. 7 and 8, 2017 (click to enlarge). You can also see the form for yourself on the SEC’s website, here:

