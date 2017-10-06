Hummingbirds take a bath

Posted on October 6, 2017

Stressed out by all the negative news?

Here are 45 seconds of stress relief.

Watch these hummingbirds take a bath!

~Eowyn

4 responses to “Hummingbirds take a bath

  1. Christian Zionist | October 6, 2017 at 7:49 am | Reply

    wonder where this was, so cool

  2. MomOfIV | October 6, 2017 at 7:49 am | Reply

    wow! a public pool!
    really cute…love the relaxing sounds of water

  3. Gary Jones | October 6, 2017 at 7:54 am | Reply

    Thanks Dr. Eowyn. Love hummingbirds. Have taken thousands of pix of
    them in flight. In December my wife and I are going on a cruise from
    Los Angeles to Buenos Aires stopping (among other places) in Costa
    Rica to visit the hundreds of hummingbird species there.

