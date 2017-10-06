Stressed out by all the negative news?
Here are 45 seconds of stress relief.
Watch these hummingbirds take a bath!
~Eowyn
wonder where this was, so cool
wow! a public pool!
really cute…love the relaxing sounds of water
Thanks Dr. Eowyn. Love hummingbirds. Have taken thousands of pix of
them in flight. In December my wife and I are going on a cruise from
Los Angeles to Buenos Aires stopping (among other places) in Costa
Rica to visit the hundreds of hummingbird species there.
That will be magical!
