This made me chuckle: Brawl breaks out in Uganda parliament debate

Apparently Uganda is debating raising the presidential age limit. According to the BBC:

Tempers flared and lawmakers were filmed brawling after it was alleged an MP had brought a gun into the chamber. The speaker ordered a search but no gun was found, local media reported.

The age-limit issue is controversial because long-standing President Yoweri Museveni is 73 years old and the limit for re-election is capped at 75. But the current constitutional age limit would prevent him from standing for a sixth term in the 2021 elections.

His governing party, the National Resistance Movement (NRM), has been involved in a contentious bill to revise the country’s constitution.

A previous two-term limit was scrapped in 2005 to allow President Museveni to stand for a third term.

