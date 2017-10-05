This made me chuckle: Brawl breaks out in Uganda parliament debate

Watch for James Brown to make an appearance!
Apparently Uganda is debating raising the presidential age limit. According to the BBC:
Tempers flared and lawmakers were filmed brawling after it was alleged an MP had brought a gun into the chamber. The speaker ordered a search but no gun was found, local media reported.
The age-limit issue is controversial because long-standing President Yoweri Museveni is 73 years old and the limit for re-election is capped at 75. But the current constitutional age limit would prevent him from standing for a sixth term in the 2021 elections.
His governing party, the National Resistance Movement (NRM), has been involved in a contentious bill to revise the country’s constitution.
A previous two-term limit was scrapped in 2005 to allow President Museveni to stand for a third term.
Yoweri Museveni is corrupt. 2 of the 5 judges of Uganda’s Supreme Court concluded that there were such illegalities in the election of 2001 that reelected Museveni by a substantial majority, that the results should be rejected. Museveni then suppressed political opposition and engineered a 2005 constitutional amendment scrapping presidential term limits, thus enabling extension of his rule.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Yoweri_Museveni
So I can understand the frustration of the political opposition, although I doubt things would improve if they replaced Museveni, given the dismal record of African politics.
