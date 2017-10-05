No Fans Left Player’s Goonion is Swapping Spit with George Soros

Just when you thought it could not get any worse for the NFL, this comes along.

Via The Washington Times:

NFL players’ union teamed up with George Soros to fund leftist advocacy groups

Tax documents show NFLPA activism goes beyond take-a-knee protests

– The Washington Times – Thursday, October 5, 2017

Even before its feud over the national anthem with President Trump, the NFL Players Association wasn’t on the same political team as many of its fans, judging from its contributions to leftist advocacy groups.

Tax documents released by 2ndVote show the NFLPA donated $5,000 in 2015 to the Center for Community Change Action, a group active in the anti-Trump resistance and bankrolled by a host of liberal foundations, including top Democratic donor George Soros’s Foundation for Open Society.

A member of the AFL-CIO, the NFLPA also contributed in 2013 and 2015 to Working America, the AFL-CIO’s community affiliate, which Open Secrets said spent $1 million in 2016 to defeat Mr. Trump.

Working America has since mobilized against the Republican tax-cut framework, denouncing it as the “Trump tax scam.”

The NFLPA contributed $5,000 in 2014 to Jobs with Justice, another pro-union group backed by Mr. Soros, and $5,000 in 2013 to the progressive Los Angeles Alliance for a New Economy.

The NFLPA donations from 2013, 2014 and 2015 were made before Mr. Trump was elected.

Other NFLPA charitable contributions went to a mix of groups supporting veterans, medical research and youth, including the Wounded Warrior Project, the Packard Center for ALS Research at Johns Hopkins, Active Minds, and the Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Washington.

The Center for Community Change, whose 2015 annual report lists Planned Parenthood as a donor, plans to honor Democratic mega-donor Tom Steyer at its Oct. 12 awards dinner recognizing “heroes on the front lines of resistance.”

It is bad enough these stinking ingrates are trashing America on the field by showing disrespect for our country, but their union getting in bed with a NAZI sympathizing POS that is working to destroy our America like George Soros is about ten miles beyond unacceptable.

Unless something soon changes, I am finished with the NFL, and I hope all real Americans are as well.

-Dave

(H/T Drudge)

