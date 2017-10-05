Man kills girlfriend hours after being released from Rikers

jerome rivers nyc police dept photo

Jerome Rivers/NYC Police Dept. Photo

Some animals are not meant to roam free.

From NY Post: A Brooklyn sex offender, ​locked up on Rikers Island for beating his estranged girlfriend, took revenge on her less than 24 hours after being let out of jail — strangling the terrified woman in her own home, authorities said.

Jerome Rivers called Gia Pender on Thursday to ask if he could stay with her​. The call sent Pender, who had an order of protection against Rivers, scrambling to a neighbor. “Jerome is coming over​,​” ​she told the neighbor.

“​I​f anything happens to me, give this to my mother​,​”​ she added presciently.

Pender, 49, ​feared the 52-year-old​ Rivers​, who had been jailed for ​two months ​because he violated the terms of his release as a sex offender by attacking her. Rivers did time in 2013 on third-degree sex abuse charges, according to official records.

Rivers arrived at the woman’s Queens home, and then called cops around 6 a.m. the next day, saying he awoke to a “thump” and found Pender on the bedroom floor​, the Queens district attorney said.​

He later told cops he didn’t “have a reason to kill her,” according to the ​DA’s office, but​ he made a point of telling them she’d stolen his checks, “disrespected his mother, and had him locked up on trumped-up domestic abuse charges.”

Officials determined Pender had been strangled.

Rivers was arraigned Sunday on charges of second-degree murder and criminal contempt, and held without bail. If convicted, he faces 25 years to life in prison.

Queens District Attorney Richard Brown called the killing “senseless,” adding​,​ “Domestic violence is a plague in our society and must end.”

  1. brackenkaren | October 5, 2017 at 7:40 am | Reply

    When humans have no compassion for the defenseless unborn they cease to be human. At that point no life at any level has value to these hardened hearts.

  2. Steven Broiles | October 5, 2017 at 7:44 am | Reply

    Let’s not call this another “senseless killing,” as Brown has done: It made perfect sense to Rivers at the time. But New York State just can’t have the death penalty, thanks to pseudo-intellectuals like the late Governor, Mario Cuomo, whose reasoned B.S. against it in reality opened the floodgates to thousands of more homicides.
    Now the taxpayers will have to pay for this P.O.S. until he dies!

  3. Anonymous | October 5, 2017 at 8:09 am | Reply

    Not the chair? Oh, wait, this is liberal New York… he’ll be out on parole in 7 years.

  4. JCscuba | October 5, 2017 at 8:26 am | Reply

    This is the time to tell the ACLU to take a hike. All male sex offenders must be castrated or at the very least be given long acting meds, like Depo Provera which also kills male libido. One thing is certain. Castration decreases the recidivism rate. Perhaps the best way to handle these deviants would be to imprison them for life and one day without parole.

