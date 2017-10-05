Is this a second shooter of Las Vegas massacre?

FOTM reader Marcella alerts us to an intriguing video taken in the panic-stricken crowd of the Las Vegas country-music concert during the mass shooting on the night of October 1, 2017.

As two women flee from left to right, pay attention to the lower left of the video where a man, wearing what appears to be a yellow security-guard vest, raises his hands that seem to be clasping a gun, crouches down and points (fires?) at the crowd.

Here’s the video:

Here’s a GIF I had made of the “second shooter”:

Here are sequential screenshots I took of the shooter:

If the man is a legitimate security guard, why would he point his gun at the fleeing crowd?

What do you think?

~Eowyn

