Is this a second shooter of Las Vegas massacre?

FOTM reader Marcella alerts us to an intriguing video taken in the panic-stricken crowd of the Las Vegas country-music concert during the mass shooting on the night of October 1, 2017.
As two women flee from left to right, pay attention to the lower left of the video where a man, wearing what appears to be a yellow security-guard vest, raises his hands that seem to be clasping a gun, crouches down and points (fires?) at the crowd.
Here’s the video:
Here’s a GIF I had made of the “second shooter”:
Here are sequential screenshots I took of the shooter:
If the man is a legitimate security guard, why would he point his gun at the fleeing crowd?
What do you think?
See also:
- 2017 Las Vegas mass shooting: Things that don’t add up
- Las Vegas shooting massacre: Where are the broken windows on 32nd floor?
- Who is Las Vegas shooter Stephen Paddock?
~Eowyn
Advertisements
I have from the beginning believed there were two shooters. If not why the two blow out spots that appear to be 100 yards apart? I don’t think the video proves anything one way or the other.
I’m well trained with weapons if I were a guard at the event I would likely have my pistol in the ready looking for additional bad guys.
This entire situation has been blown with disinformation from the get-go.
How did the FBI determine within 6hrs the shooter had no connection with Islam? Your readers may enjoy the images and video here. https://whatyouthoughtiwentaway.wordpress.com/2017/10/02/isis-claims-responsibility-for-las-vegas-shooting-calls-gunman-one-of-its-soldiers/
P.S. As would be predicted Hillary and her anti gunner ilk jumped on this calling for more gun control and weapon bans.
https://whatyouthoughtiwentaway.wordpress.com/2017/10/02/politicizing-las-vegas-next-up-on-the-progressivesocialist-agenda/
LikeLiked by 1 person
He’s crouching with his piece out, looking for a shooter at the venue… not realizing it’s a guy 1,000 feet away with a rifle yet. (Definitely with his safety off… I hope he didn’t get a round off before you see him pulling back (after the guy with cowboy hat) with “Oh sh*t!” body language.
LikeLike
There is a very good, comprehensive assessment of the details of this event written by a great researcher, Mike Adams. It points out some very pertinent facts that nobody has written about.
LikeLike
We are in the fight of our lives here, and I have done everything I could to get my passengers to wake up. To wake up what has been done to us by 9/11, Obama, Obamacare, George W. Bush, you name it. But over 90% just “can’t handle the truth”—they have too much cognitive dissonance, which this false flag event was designed to create.
People have to wake up to the truth that Government IS. NOT. YOUR. FRIEND. Government is not eloquence, said George Washington. It is not moral truth or certitude. Government is FORCE. And Government DEMANDS a Monopoly on Violence!
Even George Carlin couldn’t wake people up!
It seems to me that government and media must have a certain amount of “formulas” designed to keep derailing the public. Little Jimmy Kimmel is the latest moron du jour, with his unmanly crying over the lack of government-paid healthcare for his newborn baby son. Just the latest, after all the verbal diarrhea that has poured forth from Stephen (Alleged “human being” Colbert!) So now we have the talk show hosts (wannabes!) to take the place of the analysts of the news media, since the MSM has lost all credibility. Yeah. That’ll do it. And it will—there are enough morons in their 20’s to go along. I mean, it’s not like they’ve all devolved into DELTA MALES already now, is it?
Now GO, Colbert, Fallon and Kimmel! GO and worship at the Temple of Joe Biden! Leave your brains at the door!
LikeLike
P.S.:
Once again, I am absolutely convinced that at least one intelligence agency or its deputy had to have been behind this false flag event. Which is it—the CIA? The Mossad? Or did they farm the job out to Blackwater or Halliburton? Hopefully, time will tell.
LikeLike
Reblogged this on kommonsentsjane and commented:
Reblogged on kommonsentsjane/b logkommonsents.
More information on Las Vegas massacre.
kommonsentsjane
LikeLike