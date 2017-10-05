4th woman accuses director Roman Polanski of child-rape

Director Roman Polanski, 84, is a fugitive from justice.

In 1977, Polanski was arrested and charged with raping a 13-year-old girl named Samantha Geimer. He pled guilty to the charge of statutory rape, but fled from the United States to Paris before he could be sentenced. He has lived in exile in Europe ever since.

It turns out Roman Polanski is a serial child-rapist.

John Nolte reports for Breitbart, Oct. 3, 3017, that a fourth woman has come forth, accusing Polanski of raping her when she was a minor.

According to The New York Times, 61-year-old former actress Renate Langer filed a complaint with the Swiss police accusing Polanski of raping her on two occasions, the first time in 1972 when she was just 15. Langer says the sexual assault took place when she was visiting the director at his home in Gstaad after he’d expressed an interest in her for a film. The following month, with the promise of a movie role and an apology, he lured her into another rape.

In addition to Langer and Geimer, Polanski is also accused by:

Actress Charlotte Lewis, who in 2010 accused Polanski of sexually assaulting her when she was 16.

In August 2017, an unidentified woman known only as “Robin M.” accused Polanski of “sexually victimizing” her when she was 16 .

Born in Paris of agnostic Polish Jewish parents, Polanski said he’s an atheist in an interview about his most famous film, Rosemary’s Baby. (Wikipedia)

John Nolte points to the hypocrisy of feminists and Hollywood:

Roman Polanski remains the Great White Hypocrisy of America’s oh-so woke, leftwing feminists. An Oscar-winner who also happens to be a fugitive child rapist, he is also a cause célèbre among Hollywood’s beautiful people…. You see, the sophisticated left wants us to forgive and forget Roman’s crimes — kind of like the way they want us to forgive and forget the myriad of accusations against former President Bill Clinton. In the wake of his heinous 1977 crime, countless self-proclaimed male and female “feminists” have worked with, celebrated, and defended Polanski. This fourth accuser will change nothing.

Indeed. Where’s the “social justice” outrage for Polanski’s victims and the countless other victims of Hellywood pedophiles?

~Eowyn

