This is feminism: Slutwalk supporter Amber Rose is now “Captain Save a Hoe”

From Yahoo (via ET): Amber Rose hosted her third annual SlutWalk over the weekend, an event designed to spread messages of body positvity, gender equality and sexual enlightenment to the public.

The 33-year-old wore a superhero inspired outfit, with a white leotard, red cape and a belt that had the letters “CSH,” which according a sign held above her head — and the lettering on her cape — stands for “Captain Save A Hoe”.

On Instagram, Rose shared a picture of herself in the costume, writing, “And so it begins #arsw17 #captainsaveahoe.”

At the event last year, Rose explained to ET about the important messages of positive body image and acceptance. “This is the no judgment zone. We’re out here, we’re embracing everyone, this is very positive and very loving,” she said of the SlutWalk in 2016. “It’s important to feel self-confident, because that’s what gets you through the day and through your life.”

Meanwhile, Rose sparked the rumor mill big time with an image she shared on her Instagram Stories on Saturday. The model and actress posted a pic of huge diamond ring on a hand, leading many to wonder if it was a low-key announcement of her engagement to her boyfriend, rapper 21 Savage.

ET has reached out to her reps for comment on the possible engagement news.

Rose gushed about her boyfriend at this year’s MTV VMAs, telling ET, “I’m just excited to be here with my baby. That’s it. For us, being celebrities, it’s hard for us to like, really go out on a date. So, it’s kind of like a date night for us, so we’re gonna go eat after this and we just want to enjoy the festivities and just hang out.”

