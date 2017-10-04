The ‘St. Vitus’ Dance’ Caption Contest

This is the 160th world-famous FOTM Caption Contest!
Here’s the GIF:
You know the drill:
- Enter the contest by submitting your caption as a comment on this thread (scroll down until you see the “LEAVE A REPLY” box), not via email or on Facebook.
- The winner of the Caption Contest will get a gorgeous Award Certificate of Excellence and a year’s free subscription to FOTM!
- FOTM writers will vote for the winner.
- Any captions proffered by FOTM writers, no matter how brilliant (ha ha), will not be considered.
This contest will be closed in a week, at the end of next Tuesday, October 10, 2017.
To get the contest going, here’s my caption:
Leo DiCaprio: “Damn, those Victoria’s Secret models they done gave me crabs!”
For the winner of our last Caption Contest, go here.
~Eowyn
Darn global warming has given me jock itch.
I learned this one from ‘Elaine’ on ‘Seinfeld’…..
Who put the Vicks in the Preparation-H?????
I got ants in my pants, and I gotta dance!
