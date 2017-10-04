The ‘St. Vitus’ Dance’ Caption Contest

Posted on October 4, 2017

This is the 160th world-famous FOTM Caption Contest!

Here’s the GIF:

You know the drill:

  • Enter the contest by submitting your caption as a comment on this thread (scroll down until you see the “LEAVE A REPLY” box), not via email or on Facebook.
  • The winner of the Caption Contest will get a gorgeous Award Certificate of Excellence and a year’s free subscription to FOTM:D
  • FOTM writers will vote for the winner.
  • Any captions proffered by FOTM writers, no matter how brilliant (ha ha), will not be considered. :(

This contest will be closed in a week, at the end of next Tuesday, October 10, 2017.

To get the contest going, here’s my caption:

Leo DiCaprio: “Damn, those Victoria’s Secret models they done gave me crabs!”

For the winner of our last Caption Contest, go here.

~Eowyn

4 responses to “The ‘St. Vitus’ Dance’ Caption Contest

  1. john namnik | October 4, 2017 at 4:09 am | Reply

    Darn global warming has given me jock itch.

  2. chulai1968 | October 4, 2017 at 4:25 am | Reply

    I learned this one from ‘Elaine’ on ‘Seinfeld’…..

  3. chulai1968 | October 4, 2017 at 4:27 am | Reply

    Who put the Vicks in the Preparation-H?????

  4. chulai1968 | October 4, 2017 at 4:27 am | Reply

    I got ants in my pants, and I gotta dance!

