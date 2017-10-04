NFL player Marshawn Lynch sports “Everybody vs. Trump” t-shirt

Actually it is the “NFL vs. fans.” Apparently Lynch hasn’t seen the NFL ratings lately.
From Yahoo: Marshawn Lynch was one of the first players in the 2017 season to sit during the national anthem. While other players noted that the protests were to highlight racial injustice and police brutality, Lynch never indicated why he was sitting.
Sunday afternoon, in the wake of a second round of NFL protests, the Oakland Raiders RB made his perspective clear, arriving at Sports Authority Field in Denver wearing a shirt that read, “EVERYBODY VS TRUMP.”
The reference, of course, is to the ongoing protests in the NFL which began as demonstrations during the national anthem but have expanded to a direct repudiation of President Donald Trump himself. Trump has repeatedly criticized both the NFL and its players over the past 10 days, firing off dozens of tweets such as this one from Saturday night:
Very important that NFL players STAND tomorrow, and always, for the playing of our National Anthem. Respect our Flag and our Country!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 30, 2017
An ESPN report published early Sunday morning noted that the owners spent much of the week trying to figure a way out of this quagmire, and that NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell has worked to build unity in the NFL, both along the sidelines and between players and owners.
But it’s clear that many players aren’t quite ready to make nice, moving on and focusing primarily on football. Nor, for that matter, is Trump, who’s continued to hammer away at the NFL all week. As much as owners and fans would like to see the focus return to football, that’s not happening just yet.
DCG
But, but I thought the NFL “take a knee” protest was about police brutality? /sarc
What is so wonderful is that now the world can see that the real beef is “Trump was elected” and Killary went down in fames. Although, the stated reason, which you have eluded to is blacks being killed by white police officers. Now the R-E-A-L T-R-U-T-H is out there for everyone to see.
Reblogged this on kommonsentsjane and commented:
Reblogged on kommonsentsjane/blogkommonsents.
FYI.
kommonsentsjane
Neither the NFL, Goodell, nor the team owners and their sponsors, are going to go against their $Billion franchise athlete-slaves. Keep ’em happy, out working in the fields. So long as fans keep watching and paying ridiculous money to attend in person, wasting a day’s (or week’s) salary and an afternoon of their life, it will continue. Especially with T.V. & cable contracts.
BTW, when did the NFL relax their regulations for what their players wear to games? Or tucking in their jerseys while playing? Or rules about facial hair and those God-awful dreadlocks that many of the black players sport today, perhaps to try and intimidate others, as if they think they’re Predators?
Only when the money dries up from boycotts of advertisers and threatens their income will they make any effort to change things. And then they’ll have to find a new source of players. And a new way for society to convince the alt-athletes, now out of work and their multi-$Million contracts, to behave in society, and not try to establish their dominance in a survival-of-the-fittest world due to their superior strength etc. Thank God for the po-lice and our 2nd Amendment… the great equalizer. Which is why BLM et al. fight both.
